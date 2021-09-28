Registration was successful!
At Least 9 People Reportedly Injured After Double Terrorist Attack in Syria
At Least 9 People Reportedly Injured After Double Terrorist Attack in Syria
The incident occurred in the city centre, controlled by the Turkish forces, where a motorcycle and an improvised explosive device exploded, leading to injuries.Other Arabic-language media reported one death and 12 people injured in the attack.So far, none of the armed groups operating in the area has claimed responsibility for the incident.
At Least 9 People Reportedly Injured After Double Terrorist Attack in Syria
BEIRUT (Sputnik) – Nine people sustained injuries in a double terrorist attack in the city of Jarablus in the Syrian province of Aleppo, the country’s broadcaster Sham FM reported.
The incident occurred in the city centre, controlled by the Turkish forces, where a motorcycle and an improvised explosive device exploded, leading to injuries.
Other Arabic-language media reported one death and 12 people injured in the attack.
So far, none of the armed groups operating in the area has claimed responsibility for the incident.