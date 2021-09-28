Registration was successful!
Annapolis Newspaper Shooter Ramos Sentenced to More Than 5 Life Sentences Without Parole
Annapolis Newspaper Shooter Ramos Sentenced to More Than 5 Life Sentences Without Parole
"The defendant was sentenced to five life sentences without parole plus one life sentence plus 345 years," the spokesperson said after the sentencing.According to the Annapolis police, Ramos used a shotgun to blast his way into the newsroom of the Capital Gazette on 28 June 2018 and killed five reporters - Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters.Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 criminal charges in connection with the shooting but used an insanity defence to claim that he was not criminally responsible. According to prosecutors, Ramos was motivated by revenge. He accused the Capital Gazette of destroying his reputation after it had covered his misdemeanour harassment conviction in 2011. Ramos was accused of harassing a former female high school student. He filed several lawsuits against the newspaper but they were dismissed by the courts.
Annapolis Newspaper Shooter Ramos Sentenced to More Than 5 Life Sentences Without Parole

18:19 GMT 28.09.2021 (Updated: 18:22 GMT 28.09.2021)
© Google MapsCapital Gazette building in Annapolis, Maryland
Capital Gazette building in Annapolis, Maryland - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© Google Maps
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A court in the US state of Maryland has sentenced Jarrod Warren Ramos, the shooter charged with killing five people in the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, to more than five life sentences without parole, the Maryland State Attorney’s Office spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"The defendant was sentenced to five life sentences without parole plus one life sentence plus 345 years," the spokesperson said after the sentencing.
According to the Annapolis police, Ramos used a shotgun to blast his way into the newsroom of the Capital Gazette on 28 June 2018 and killed five reporters - Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters.
Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 criminal charges in connection with the shooting but used an insanity defence to claim that he was not criminally responsible. According to prosecutors, Ramos was motivated by revenge. He accused the Capital Gazette of destroying his reputation after it had covered his misdemeanour harassment conviction in 2011. Ramos was accused of harassing a former female high school student. He filed several lawsuits against the newspaper but they were dismissed by the courts.
