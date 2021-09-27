https://sputniknews.com/20210927/world-tourism-day-workations--short-getaways-are-top-travel-trends-amid-pandemic-1089436713.html

World Tourism Day: Workations & Short Getaways Are Top Travel Trends Amid Pandemic

World Tourism Day: Workations & Short Getaways Are Top Travel Trends Amid Pandemic

The pandemic hasn't been kind to the travel and tourism industry, which all but ground to a standstill during the first 18 months of the COVID crisis.

Be it domestic travel or sun-soaked foreign destinations such as the Maldives, undeterred globetrotters are no longer letting COVID stand in their way. With more than 400 destinations around the world given the Safe Travels stamp by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the travel and tourism industry is bouncing back. Largely thanks to vaccination rollouts, countries are again opening their borders to holidaymakers – and some new travel trends are emerging as a result. Staycations abroadLocations like the Maldives, Dubai, and Qatar have proved incredibly popular for tourists, owing to their relaxed travel restrictions and sunshine. Calling the Maldives one of the safest countries to visit during the ongoing pandemic, Thoyyib Mohamed, managing director of Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), told Sputnik that the southeast Asian archipelagic state's marine wildlife and pristine natural beauty continue to attract tourists.He says that most people visiting the country are from Russia, with 157,876 in 2021, followed by India and Germany – 146,205 and 42,078 respectively.Workation and Rethinking Business TravelRemote working has allowed people to relocate to warmer climes away from concrete jungles, smelly metros, and the rat race. Cholada Siddhivarn, director of Thailand's Tourism Authority, told Sputnik that Bangkok is ranked number one on Holidu.co.uk's new list of top global "workation" destinations, while Bangkok, Ko Pa Ngan, and Chiang Mai are popular among so-called digital nomads.Lubaina Sheerazi, CEO and co-founder of BRANDit, which promotes Qatar as a travel destination, said: “Working from home has also changed the dynamics of organisational functioning. Using the virtual medium will continue to help organisations save time and resources. The saved funds can then be used to invest in better, longer-term off-site training and on-field skill exchange programmes.”Domestic Getaways With international travel to several countries still inaccessible, people with itchy feet are looking for options closer to home. “Travellers are mindful about ensuring safety and looking for less crowded places. In terms of experiences, untapped and lesser-known choices became popular. Slowing down, staying at a destination longer rather than a hasty photo-stop tour is seen trending. To avoid crowded places, explorers are eagerly digging deeper into the folds of the country. Reinventing and developing lesser-known spots in the country has gained momentum,” Sheerazi says.

