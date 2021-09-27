Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Israeli PM Bennett Accuses Iran of Seeking to Dominate Mideast 'Under a Nuclear Umbrella'

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/world-tourism-day-workations--short-getaways-are-top-travel-trends-amid-pandemic-1089436713.html
World Tourism Day: Workations & Short Getaways Are Top Travel Trends Amid Pandemic
World Tourism Day: Workations & Short Getaways Are Top Travel Trends Amid Pandemic
The pandemic hasn't been kind to the travel and tourism industry, which all but ground to a standstill during the first 18 months of the COVID crisis. However... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T13:06+0000
2021-09-27T13:06+0000
tourism
asia & pacific
tourism
tourism industry
tourism
tourism economy
luxury tourism
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1a/1080582158_36:0:1366:748_1920x0_80_0_0_237036624a9a588145e630e7d36fa5ef.png
Be it domestic travel or sun-soaked foreign destinations such as the Maldives, undeterred globetrotters are no longer letting COVID stand in their way. With more than 400 destinations around the world given the Safe Travels stamp by the World Travel &amp; Tourism Council (WTTC), the travel and tourism industry is bouncing back. Largely thanks to vaccination rollouts, countries are again opening their borders to holidaymakers – and some new travel trends are emerging as a result. Staycations abroadLocations like the Maldives, Dubai, and Qatar have proved incredibly popular for tourists, owing to their relaxed travel restrictions and sunshine. Calling the Maldives one of the safest countries to visit during the ongoing pandemic, Thoyyib Mohamed, managing director of Maldives Marketing &amp; Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), told Sputnik that the southeast Asian archipelagic state's marine wildlife and pristine natural beauty continue to attract tourists.He says that most people visiting the country are from Russia, with 157,876 in 2021, followed by India and Germany – 146,205 and 42,078 respectively.Workation and Rethinking Business TravelRemote working has allowed people to relocate to warmer climes away from concrete jungles, smelly metros, and the rat race. Cholada Siddhivarn, director of Thailand's Tourism Authority, told Sputnik that Bangkok is ranked number one on Holidu.co.uk's new list of top global "workation" destinations, while Bangkok, Ko Pa Ngan, and Chiang Mai are popular among so-called digital nomads.Lubaina Sheerazi, CEO and co-founder of BRANDit, which promotes Qatar as a travel destination, said: “Working from home has also changed the dynamics of organisational functioning. Using the virtual medium will continue to help organisations save time and resources. The saved funds can then be used to invest in better, longer-term off-site training and on-field skill exchange programmes.”Domestic Getaways With international travel to several countries still inaccessible, people with itchy feet are looking for options closer to home. “Travellers are mindful about ensuring safety and looking for less crowded places. In terms of experiences, untapped and lesser-known choices became popular. Slowing down, staying at a destination longer rather than a hasty photo-stop tour is seen trending. To avoid crowded places, explorers are eagerly digging deeper into the folds of the country. Reinventing and developing lesser-known spots in the country has gained momentum,” Sheerazi says.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1a/1080582158_202:0:1199:748_1920x0_80_0_0_05fac849ec5e9b0f17dc1a4e4b501458.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tourism, asia & pacific, tourism, tourism industry, tourism, tourism economy, luxury tourism, india

World Tourism Day: Workations & Short Getaways Are Top Travel Trends Amid Pandemic

13:06 GMT 27.09.2021
Ek Villain was shot on Maldives
Ek Villain was shot on Maldives - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
The pandemic hasn't been kind to the travel and tourism industry, which all but ground to a standstill during the first 18 months of the COVID crisis. However, things are starting to look up.
Be it domestic travel or sun-soaked foreign destinations such as the Maldives, undeterred globetrotters are no longer letting COVID stand in their way.
With more than 400 destinations around the world given the Safe Travels stamp by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the travel and tourism industry is bouncing back.
Largely thanks to vaccination rollouts, countries are again opening their borders to holidaymakers – and some new travel trends are emerging as a result.
Staycations abroad
Locations like the Maldives, Dubai, and Qatar have proved incredibly popular for tourists, owing to their relaxed travel restrictions and sunshine.
Calling the Maldives one of the safest countries to visit during the ongoing pandemic, Thoyyib Mohamed, managing director of Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), told Sputnik that the southeast Asian archipelagic state's marine wildlife and pristine natural beauty continue to attract tourists.
He says that most people visiting the country are from Russia, with 157,876 in 2021, followed by India and Germany – 146,205 and 42,078 respectively.

“To bounce back from 'pandemic fatigue' a significant number of travellers are looking at the Maldives for their revenge travel. Rejuvenating spas, haute cuisine, budget-friendly vacations at a guesthouse, snorkelling alongside marine life among many other exciting experiences are attracting tourists from India and across the world,” Mohamed says.

Workation and Rethinking Business Travel
Remote working has allowed people to relocate to warmer climes away from concrete jungles, smelly metros, and the rat race.
Cholada Siddhivarn, director of Thailand's Tourism Authority, told Sputnik that Bangkok is ranked number one on Holidu.co.uk's new list of top global "workation" destinations, while Bangkok, Ko Pa Ngan, and Chiang Mai are popular among so-called digital nomads.

“During the lockdown, we work at home or we work from everywhere. The only vital thing we need is a strong internet or WIFI connection. Thinking of this trend, many people might be happy not travelling from home to work at the office because it’s time-consuming and risky when they have to commute amid a lot of crowd. Working from everywhere is or the remote work will be one of the trends which will continue,” Siddhivarn says.

Lubaina Sheerazi, CEO and co-founder of BRANDit, which promotes Qatar as a travel destination, said: “Working from home has also changed the dynamics of organisational functioning. Using the virtual medium will continue to help organisations save time and resources. The saved funds can then be used to invest in better, longer-term off-site training and on-field skill exchange programmes.”
Domestic Getaways
With international travel to several countries still inaccessible, people with itchy feet are looking for options closer to home.
“Travellers are mindful about ensuring safety and looking for less crowded places. In terms of experiences, untapped and lesser-known choices became popular. Slowing down, staying at a destination longer rather than a hasty photo-stop tour is seen trending. To avoid crowded places, explorers are eagerly digging deeper into the folds of the country. Reinventing and developing lesser-known spots in the country has gained momentum,” Sheerazi says.
“Every year travel trends come and go, however, 2021 is set to be one of tourism’s most significant years to date. As the world slowly recovers from COVID-19 and borders gradually start to open, we expect travel to look a little different than it did pre-pandemic. We have been talking a lot about the negative impact of the pandemic. But there has been a positive angle to it, COVID also provided unexpected opportunities and trends which destinations and organisations have used for bringing in good business,” Siddhivarn says.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:23 GMTTurkish Cypriot President Says UN Recognition of Northern Cyprus 'Not There Yet,' Unrealistic Now
13:19 GMTIsraeli PM Bennett Accuses Iran of Seeking to Dominate Mideast 'Under a Nuclear Umbrella'
13:16 GMTUkrainian Cabinet Dissolves Naftogaz Supervisory Board, Temporarily Takes Over, Reports Say
13:06 GMTWorld Tourism Day: Workations & Short Getaways Are Top Travel Trends Amid Pandemic
13:03 GMTMoscow Warns Possible Expansion of NATO Infrastructure in Ukraine Would Violate Russia’s ‘Red Lines’
12:48 GMTRoyal Dutch Shell Reports Shortage of Some Fuel Grades in UK Sites
12:42 GMTRussia's Gazprom, Hungary Sign 15-Year Contract for Gas Supplies
12:39 GMTPentagon Urged to Commit to 'Consistent’ Probing of 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'
12:26 GMTMacron Files Legal Complaint After Being Photographed in Swimsuit - Report
12:10 GMT'Odd Bunch': Man Utd Doesn't 'Play Well Enough as Team' to Win Premier League, Pundit Warns
12:03 GMTProbe Into Beirut Port Blast Suspended as Lawsuit Filed Against Judge, Report Says
11:50 GMTAustralia's New South Wales to Gradually Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Starting October
11:39 GMTUnions Boss: Europe's Drivers Don't Want to Return to UK & Help Country 'Get out of the Sh*t'
11:37 GMTOver 60% of Germans Want Laschet's Resignation as CDU Leader After Party's Defeat, Poll Shows
11:31 GMTAngelina Jolie, The Weeknd Fuel Dating Rumours After Being Seen Going Out in Los Angeles
11:14 GMTAfghanistan's Banking System Might Collapse 'Any Day Now' Over Lack of Cash, Watchdog Warns
11:03 GMTUS Navy Says Bahrain Has Agreed to Join Its New Drone and AI-Powered Persian Gulf Task Force
10:58 GMTCOVID Lockdowns Have Led to Giant Rats Emerging From UK Toilets, Expert Says
10:58 GMTWATCH 'Egg' Get Thrown at French President Macron
10:48 GMTWho Are the Candidates to Take Over as German Chancellor From Angela Merkel?