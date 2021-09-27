Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/woman-faces-up-to-9-years-in-prison-for-starting-cali-wildfire-after-allegedly-boiling-bear-urine-1089449004.html
Woman Faces Up to 9 Years in Prison for Starting Cali Wildfire After Allegedly Boiling Bear Urine
Woman Faces Up to 9 Years in Prison for Starting Cali Wildfire After Allegedly Boiling Bear Urine
She is also believed to be behind other forest fires across the state, local media reports say. 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T14:57+0000
2021-09-27T14:57+0000
news
united states
wildfire
shaman
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089450944_27:0:774:420_1920x0_80_0_0_be5ea271711983e19ea9353b5247557d.png
A 30-year-old woman is facing up to nine years in prison for allegedly starting a wildfire in Shasta County, California, last week, which destroyed over 40 homes. The defendant, Alexandra Souverneva, has pleaded not guilty and explained that she had been hiking to the Canada border – after becoming thirsty, she apparently came across a puddle of what she thought was bear urine before making a fire to boil it. According to the Reddit Record Searchlight, after the fire began, Souverneva became trapped and called the fire department. When the fire brigade arrived at the scene, the woman was asked to empty her pockets; in her possession was a bag containing CO2 cartridges, a cigarette lighter, and an item that contained a "leafy substance she admitted to smoking that day," California Fire officer Matt Alexander said, as quoted by the New York Post.On LinkedIn, Souverneva's current occupation is listed as "shaman" and it also indicates that she was a Ph.D student at SUNY’s New York College of Environmental Sciences and Forestry.A preliminary hearing for the defendant will be held on 7 October.
https://sputniknews.com/20210807/apocalypse-now-california-suffers-from-disastrous-wildfires-1083542725.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089450944_120:0:680:420_1920x0_80_0_0_c493428cb67c871250994438c68e9399.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, united states, wildfire, shaman

Woman Faces Up to 9 Years in Prison for Starting Cali Wildfire After Allegedly Boiling Bear Urine

14:57 GMT 27.09.2021
© Photo : Shasta County JailAlexandra Souverneva (Shasta County Jail)
Alexandra Souverneva (Shasta County Jail) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© Photo : Shasta County Jail
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
She is also believed to be behind other forest fires across the state, local media reports say.
A 30-year-old woman is facing up to nine years in prison for allegedly starting a wildfire in Shasta County, California, last week, which destroyed over 40 homes.
The defendant, Alexandra Souverneva, has pleaded not guilty and explained that she had been hiking to the Canada border – after becoming thirsty, she apparently came across a puddle of what she thought was bear urine before making a fire to boil it.
Apocalypse Now: California Suffers From Disastrous Wildfires - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2021
Apocalypse Now: California Suffers From Disastrous Wildfires
7 August, 13:45 GMT
According to the Reddit Record Searchlight, after the fire began, Souverneva became trapped and called the fire department. When the fire brigade arrived at the scene, the woman was asked to empty her pockets; in her possession was a bag containing CO2 cartridges, a cigarette lighter, and an item that contained a "leafy substance she admitted to smoking that day," California Fire officer Matt Alexander said, as quoted by the New York Post.
On LinkedIn, Souverneva's current occupation is listed as "shaman" and it also indicates that she was a Ph.D student at SUNY’s New York College of Environmental Sciences and Forestry.
A preliminary hearing for the defendant will be held on 7 October.
002101
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:24 GMTBiden’s Domestic Agenda Faces ‘Do-or-Die’ Moment in Anticipation of Three Crucial Votes
16:06 GMTPfizer Starts Second Phase of Testing New Antiviral COVID-19 Oral Drug in Exposed Adults
16:04 GMTIran Denies IAEA Access to Karaj Nuclear Facility Due to Ongoing Sabotage Probe
15:58 GMTParis Says France Not 'Abandoning' Mali by Upgrading Its Military Presence in Sahel
15:49 GMTBiden to Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot Live on TV Monday
15:46 GMTUK to Spend Billions to Become Science & Space Superpower
15:44 GMTOne of Prince Andrew's Legal Battles Reportedly Ends
15:40 GMTTaliban Unpredictability Poses Biggest Constraint for US Evacuation Efforts, State Department Says
15:25 GMTIt Never Rains But it Pours: How Energy Crisis, Brexit & COVID May Backfire on UK This Christmas
15:08 GMTAstraZeneca, Sputnik Light Combo Causes Strong Neutralizing Antibody Response, RDIF Says
15:04 GMTChina Slams UK for Harbouring ‘Evil Intentions’ After British Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait
15:04 GMT‘Iraq WMDs’ Architect John Bolton Claims Terrorists Could Get Nukes in Wake of US Afghan Pullout
14:57 GMTWoman Faces Up to 9 Years in Prison for Starting Cali Wildfire After Allegedly Boiling Bear Urine
14:57 GMTBritish MP Allegedly Threatened Woman With Acid, Sending Naked Photos to Her Children
14:55 GMT'James Bond is Male Character!’ No Time to Die Producer Dispels Rumour of 'Black Woman' as Next 007
14:43 GMTAfghanistan Withdraws Participation in UN General Assembly Debate
14:31 GMTFacebook Pauses 'Instagram Kids' to Introduce Changes After User Backlash
14:13 GMTRihanna's Lingerie Brand Fashion Show Slammed Online Over Non-White Women Wearing Braids
14:06 GMTBlue Origin to Conduct 2nd Human Launch of New Shepard With 4 Astronauts on 12 October
13:54 GMTTwitter Feature Rolling Bitcoin Major Milestone for Cryptocurrency, Coingecko Co-Founder Says