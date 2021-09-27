Registration was successful!
Vietnam Plans to Open Phu Quoc Island to Fully Vaccinated Foreigners This Fall, Ambassador Says
"The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the tourism industry in Vietnam. Currently, Vietnam plans to gradually open the tourism industry to foreign tourists, with priority given to Russian tourists, from November 2021 to Phu Quoc. After that, we will consider welcoming guests to some other localities such as Khanh Hoa, Da Nang," Khoi said.Foreign tourists will have to provide a certificate testifying to the owner's full immunization by a COVID-19 vaccine registered in Vietnam, with the second dose received at least 14 days and not more than 12 months before the time of entry.Phu Quoc was set to welcome fully vaccinated foreign tourists starting October. However, last week, the Vietnamese authorities decided to postpone the reopening because of low local immunization rates.Russians tourists are especially welcomed in Vietnam, as prior to the pandemic, the number of Russian arrivals soared, reaching more than 600 in 2019.
Vietnam Plans to Open Phu Quoc Island to Fully Vaccinated Foreigners This Fall, Ambassador Says

13:44 GMT 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / James Pearson: A sunset is seen in a resort after the Vietnamese government eased the lockdown following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Phu Quoc island, Vietnam May 8, 2020
: A sunset is seen in a resort after the Vietnamese government eased the lockdown following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Phu Quoc island, Vietnam May 8, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / James Pearson
MOSCOW (Sputnik), Ksenia Shakalova - Vietnam intends to reopen the popular tourist island of Phu Quoc for foreign tourists who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting November, Ambassador in Moscow Dang Minh Khoi said.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the tourism industry in Vietnam. Currently, Vietnam plans to gradually open the tourism industry to foreign tourists, with priority given to Russian tourists, from November 2021 to Phu Quoc. After that, we will consider welcoming guests to some other localities such as Khanh Hoa, Da Nang," Khoi said.
Foreign tourists will have to provide a certificate testifying to the owner's full immunization by a COVID-19 vaccine registered in Vietnam, with the second dose received at least 14 days and not more than 12 months before the time of entry.
"Guests must have a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 recognized by the competent authority in Vietnam, the time of discharge from the hospital to the date of entry is not more than 12 months. Guests must be tested for SARS-CoV-2 by PCR within 72 hours before departure ... registered to participate in the package tour program of the travel agency," the ambassador added.
Phu Quoc was set to welcome fully vaccinated foreign tourists starting October. However, last week, the Vietnamese authorities decided to postpone the reopening because of low local immunization rates.
Russians tourists are especially welcomed in Vietnam, as prior to the pandemic, the number of Russian arrivals soared, reaching more than 600 in 2019.
