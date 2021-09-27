Registration was successful!
BREAKING: North Korea Has Fired 'Unidentified Projectile' into Sea of Japan, Seoul's Military Claims

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/us-citizen-pleads-guilty-to-helping-north-korea-evade-sanctions-1089463262.html
US Citizen Pleads Guilty to Helping North Korea Evade Sanctions
US Citizen Pleads Guilty to Helping North Korea Evade Sanctions
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An American citizen pleaded guilty in US court for agreeing to help North Korea evade US sanctions through cryptocurrency services, the... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
"VIRGIL GRIFFITH, a US citizen, pled guilty to conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by providing services to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea including technical advice on using cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to evade sanctions," the Justice Department said in a press release.The release said Griffith is a cryptocurrency expert and as early as 2018 worked to provide services to individuals in North Korea by developing and funding cryptocurrency infrastructure in the country for the purpose of evading US sanctions.Griffith, who lived in Singapore, traveled to North Korea in 2019 despite the US Department of State denying him permission to travel to the country, the release said. While in North Korea, Griffith attended a conference in Pyongyang to provide instruction on how North Korea could use cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to launder money and avoid US sanctions, the release said.Griffith will be sentenced on January 18, 2022, the release said.
us, sanctions, guilty plea, cryptocurrency, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), singapore, blockchain

US Citizen Pleads Guilty to Helping North Korea Evade Sanctions

22:04 GMT 27.09.2021
CC0 / / Handcuffs
Handcuffs - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
CC0 / /
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An American citizen pleaded guilty in US court for agreeing to help North Korea evade US sanctions through cryptocurrency services, the Department of Justice said on Monday.
"VIRGIL GRIFFITH, a US citizen, pled guilty to conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by providing services to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea including technical advice on using cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to evade sanctions," the Justice Department said in a press release.
The release said Griffith is a cryptocurrency expert and as early as 2018 worked to provide services to individuals in North Korea by developing and funding cryptocurrency infrastructure in the country for the purpose of evading US sanctions.
Griffith, who lived in Singapore, traveled to North Korea in 2019 despite the US Department of State denying him permission to travel to the country, the release said. While in North Korea, Griffith attended a conference in Pyongyang to provide instruction on how North Korea could use cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to launder money and avoid US sanctions, the release said.
Griffith will be sentenced on January 18, 2022, the release said.
