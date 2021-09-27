Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/unidentified-man-threatens-journalist-frances-potential-would-be-president-eric-zemmour---reports-1089464835.html
Unidentified Man Threatens Journalist, France's Potential Would-Be President Eric Zemmour - Reports
Unidentified Man Threatens Journalist, France's Potential Would-Be President Eric Zemmour - Reports
PARIS (Sputnik) - An unidentified man has threatened to kill French journalist and essayist Eric Zemmour, who is considering joining the 2022 presidential... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T23:08+0000
2021-09-27T23:08+0000
threat
right-wing
presidential hopeful
france
eric zemmour
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089464808_0:169:2986:1849_1920x0_80_0_0_10b80bd94e508333e8c5395b982f34fd.jpg
The incident took place on Monday afternoon in the 18th arrondissement of Paris, the news said. An unknown man began insulting Zemmour and shouting threats, attracting the attention of a police officer, who escorted the journalist to his car, according to Figaro.Eric Ciotti, a member of the French parliament and candidate for the primaries from the right, condemned the attack and expressed support for Zemmour.Zemmour himself, commenting on the situation on Twitter, said that it was "daily life of many Frenchmen."The journalist is yet to officially announce his decision to run for the presidential election in France next April. However, he has been recently involved in political debates and is often interviewed by media as a potential candidate. He mainly speaks on the topic of migration, with many of his statements being controversial and criticized as racist.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089464808_183:0:2914:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9ee582e0623ed37e7f69ead17784acc5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
threat, right-wing, presidential hopeful, france, eric zemmour

Unidentified Man Threatens Journalist, France's Potential Would-Be President Eric Zemmour - Reports

23:08 GMT 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARDFar-right French commentator Eric Zemmour attends a meeting for the promotion of his new book "La France n'a pas dit son dernier mot" (France has not yet said its last word) in Nice, France, September 18, 2021.
Far-right French commentator Eric Zemmour attends a meeting for the promotion of his new book La France n'a pas dit son dernier mot (France has not yet said its last word) in Nice, France, September 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARD
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - An unidentified man has threatened to kill French journalist and essayist Eric Zemmour, who is considering joining the 2022 presidential race, the Figaro newspaper reported.
The incident took place on Monday afternoon in the 18th arrondissement of Paris, the news said. An unknown man began insulting Zemmour and shouting threats, attracting the attention of a police officer, who escorted the journalist to his car, according to Figaro.
Eric Ciotti, a member of the French parliament and candidate for the primaries from the right, condemned the attack and expressed support for Zemmour.

"Violence in a democracy is unacceptable. None of those involved in political life can be threatened for their ideas," Ciotti tweeted.

Zemmour himself, commenting on the situation on Twitter, said that it was "daily life of many Frenchmen."
The journalist is yet to officially announce his decision to run for the presidential election in France next April. However, he has been recently involved in political debates and is often interviewed by media as a potential candidate. He mainly speaks on the topic of migration, with many of his statements being controversial and criticized as racist.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:03 GMTIs Sir Alex Ferguson Right, That Ronaldo, and not Messi, Could Score a Hat-trick for Anyone?
00:00 GMTUS Senator Menendez Urges New Sanctions on Turkey if It Acquires More Russian Weapons
YesterdayInsurgents Who Detained President of Guinea Declare Transitional Charter - Reports
YesterdayTexas Lawmakers Propose New Congressional Districts in Cities of Austin, Houston
YesterdayIOM Looking for Alternatives for Haitians at US Border, Brazil Being 1 Option - Sources
YesterdayCzech Republic Will Purchase Israeli-Made Air Defenses to Replace Soviet Gear
YesterdaySPD Leader Scholz Says Yet to Hear Congratulations From CDU/CSU Rival
YesterdayTaliban Say Norwegian NGO Promises to Ship Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan This Winter
YesterdayUS Blue-Chip, Tech Stocks Fumble on Worries of Rate Hike
YesterdaySerbian Troops Monitoring Situation at Serbia-Kosovo Border Amid Protests
YesterdayUnidentified Man Threatens Journalist, France's Potential Would-Be President Eric Zemmour - Reports
YesterdaySenate Republicans Vote to Block Gov't Funding, Debt Limit Bill Just Days Ahead of Shutdown Deadline
YesterdayGOP Slam 'Economically Illiterate' Admin After It Claims $3.5 Trillion Bill Costs 'Zero Dollars'
YesterdayUS President Joe Biden Aims to Save Obama-Era Policy DACA
YesterdayUK Calls Renewable Energy Main Alternative to Gas as Energy Crisis Deepens
YesterdayGreenland Foreign Minister Demoted Over Pro-Independence Statements - Reports
YesterdayUS Citizen Pleads Guilty to Helping North Korea Evade Sanctions
YesterdayGreens to Strive for Vice-Chancellor Office in Future German Government - Reports
YesterdayDPRK Fires 'Unidentified Projectile' Moments Before Envoy Speaks at UN General Assembly - Reports
YesterdayPlumbing Poverty: Millions of America’s Poorest Don’t Have Running Indoor Water - Report