Sputnik goes live from New York City, where the UN General Assembly (UNGA) has convened for the final day of its high-level 76th session on Monday, 27 September. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's UNGA session is being held in a hybrid format, with some leaders attending in person and others addressing the meeting via videolink. The final day of the UNGA session will feature speakers from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Algeria, Niger, Cameroon, France, Iceland, and some other countries. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
UN General Assembly Convenes for Final Day of 76th Session
