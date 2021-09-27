Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Israeli PM Bennett Accuses Iran of Seeking to Dominate Mideast 'Under a Nuclear Umbrella'

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/ukrainian-cabinet-dissolves-naftogaz-supervisory-board-temporarily-takes-over-reports-say-1089449038.html
Ukrainian Cabinet Dissolves Naftogaz Supervisory Board, Temporarily Takes Over, Reports Say
Ukrainian Cabinet Dissolves Naftogaz Supervisory Board, Temporarily Takes Over, Reports Say
KIEV (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian government has fired the remaining three members of the Supervisory Board of state energy company Naftogaz, taking over its... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T13:16+0000
2021-09-27T13:16+0000
naftogaz
europe
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101616/69/1016166988_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_21ec7d76ee4f797923624647ac268fab.jpg
The cabinet has also renewed the Management Board of the state company, appointing new members — advisor to the management board chairman on gas production Mavriky Kalugin, advisor to the management board chairman Vladyslav Volovyk, chief human resources and social policy officer Olena Boichenko, and head of treasury operations Roman Chumak, the news agency added.Early in September, three Supervisory Board members resigned due to a lack of consensus over whether to fire the company's head, Yuriy Vitrenko, for allegedly not cooperating and sharing documents with the board. After that only three members remained on the board. The cabinet is expected to hold a competition to select new members of the Supervisory Board.A crisis of leadership in Ukraine's Naftogaz broke out back in April after the cabinet dismissed then-CEO Andriy Kobolyev, as it was not satisfied with the company's performance in 2020, and replaced him with former acting energy minister Vitrenko.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101616/69/1016166988_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_96649094164d72c93df72b68fc819941.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
naftogaz, europe, ukraine

Ukrainian Cabinet Dissolves Naftogaz Supervisory Board, Temporarily Takes Over, Reports Say

13:16 GMT 27.09.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Starostenko / Go to the photo bankNaftogaz headquarters
Naftogaz headquarters - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Starostenko
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
KIEV (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian government has fired the remaining three members of the Supervisory Board of state energy company Naftogaz, taking over its functions until a new line-up is announced, the RBC Ukraine news agency reported on Monday, citing a source.
The cabinet has also renewed the Management Board of the state company, appointing new members — advisor to the management board chairman on gas production Mavriky Kalugin, advisor to the management board chairman Vladyslav Volovyk, chief human resources and social policy officer Olena Boichenko, and head of treasury operations Roman Chumak, the news agency added.
Early in September, three Supervisory Board members resigned due to a lack of consensus over whether to fire the company's head, Yuriy Vitrenko, for allegedly not cooperating and sharing documents with the board. After that only three members remained on the board. The cabinet is expected to hold a competition to select new members of the Supervisory Board.
A crisis of leadership in Ukraine's Naftogaz broke out back in April after the cabinet dismissed then-CEO Andriy Kobolyev, as it was not satisfied with the company's performance in 2020, and replaced him with former acting energy minister Vitrenko.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:23 GMTTurkish Cypriot President Says UN Recognition of Northern Cyprus 'Not There Yet,' Unrealistic Now
13:19 GMTIsraeli PM Bennett Accuses Iran of Seeking to Dominate Mideast 'Under a Nuclear Umbrella'
13:16 GMTUkrainian Cabinet Dissolves Naftogaz Supervisory Board, Temporarily Takes Over, Reports Say
13:06 GMTWorld Tourism Day: Workations & Short Getaways Are Top Travel Trends Amid Pandemic
13:03 GMTMoscow Warns Possible Expansion of NATO Infrastructure in Ukraine Would Violate Russia’s ‘Red Lines’
12:48 GMTRoyal Dutch Shell Reports Shortage of Some Fuel Grades in UK Sites
12:42 GMTRussia's Gazprom, Hungary Sign 15-Year Contract for Gas Supplies
12:39 GMTPentagon Urged to Commit to 'Consistent’ Probing of 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'
12:26 GMTMacron Files Legal Complaint After Being Photographed in Swimsuit - Report
12:10 GMT'Odd Bunch': Man Utd Doesn't 'Play Well Enough as Team' to Win Premier League, Pundit Warns
12:03 GMTProbe Into Beirut Port Blast Suspended as Lawsuit Filed Against Judge, Report Says
11:50 GMTAustralia's New South Wales to Gradually Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Starting October
11:39 GMTUnions Boss: Europe's Drivers Don't Want to Return to UK & Help Country 'Get out of the Sh*t'
11:37 GMTOver 60% of Germans Want Laschet's Resignation as CDU Leader After Party's Defeat, Poll Shows
11:31 GMTAngelina Jolie, The Weeknd Fuel Dating Rumours After Being Seen Going Out in Los Angeles
11:14 GMTAfghanistan's Banking System Might Collapse 'Any Day Now' Over Lack of Cash, Watchdog Warns
11:03 GMTUS Navy Says Bahrain Has Agreed to Join Its New Drone and AI-Powered Persian Gulf Task Force
10:58 GMTCOVID Lockdowns Have Led to Giant Rats Emerging From UK Toilets, Expert Says
10:58 GMTWATCH 'Egg' Get Thrown at French President Macron
10:48 GMTWho Are the Candidates to Take Over as German Chancellor From Angela Merkel?