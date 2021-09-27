UK to Spend Billions to Become Science & Space Superpower

The UK’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, the Ministry of Defence, and the UK Space Agency have rolled out the National Space Strategy (NSS), which presents the government’s vision of the country’s future in the fields of space innovation and research.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that the ability to operate in space is “fundamental” in securing the success of British Armed Forces.NSS will see more support extended to UK space sector businesses and innovators.Growing the UK as a science and technology superpower is another goal set by the government, alongside the delivery of the UK’s first Defence Space Portfolio. Science and Innovation Minister George Freeman said that by integrating its commercial and military space activities, the UK will establish itself as “one of the most attractive and innovative space economies in the world.”The government also plans to boost the nation’s resilience to the risk of severe weather events via the National Severe Space Weather Preparedness Strategy.Severe space weather can disrupt the performance of technology on Earth, including power grids and satellite-navigation systems.The country wants to be more prepared for a sever space weather event, “while tapping into UK expertise already in place, such as the 24 hour Met Office Space Weather Operations Centre.” Britain’s space sector economy has been projected to grow from an estimated £270 billion in 2019 to £490 billion by 2030.NSS also prioritises the development of spaceports across the country, from Cornwall to the Shetland Islands, to capitalise on the UK’s competitive strength in small satellite manufacturing.The strategy has been welcomed by stakeholders, such as Rolls-Royce Defence, the Aerospace, Defence, Security & Space Group (ADS) and the UKspace trade association.
Britain has cemented its ambition to become the leading provider of commercial small satellite launches in Europe by 2030.
“The new National Space Strategy builds on our commitment to spend more than £6 billion over the next 10 years to enhance our space capabilities, support vital skills and expertise whilst strengthening the UK’s security at home and overseas,” Wallace said in a statement.
