Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/uk-ministers-reportedly-told-to-shut-down-indyref2-debate-as-fueling-sturgeons-secessionism-1089448322.html
UK Ministers Reportedly Told to 'Shut Down' Indyref2 Debate as 'Fueling' Sturgeon's Secessionism
UK Ministers Reportedly Told to 'Shut Down' Indyref2 Debate as 'Fueling' Sturgeon's Secessionism
Earlier, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon claimed she had an “unarguable mandate” to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence. The Scottish National... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T13:42+0000
2021-09-27T13:42+0000
scotland
boris johnson
nicola sturgeon
news
scottish nationalist party (snp)
scottish independence
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104745/28/1047452879_0:161:4015:2419_1920x0_80_0_0_a8873d5100183df404288652c05d3f27.jpg
UK ministers have been instructed by the government to steer clear of talking about Scottish independence to avoid playing into the hands of nationalists led by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, reported The Times.According to a private edict, the Tory politicians are purportedly urged to embrace a “show-not-tell” stance, prioritising policies that will benefit the UK, instead of arguing the case for a union with Britain.Downing Street is advising ministers to turn the spotlight on Sturgeon and the crisis faced by her Scottish National Party (SNP) over the National Health Service (NHS). Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of “going into hiding” as the NHS and Scottish Ambulance Service are at “breaking point” over the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the debate around a second referendum on Scottish independence (commonly shortened to indyref2) from the UK should be “shut down” as if it were held any time soon, claim sources, it would be very hard for unionists to win.This comes after Lord McInnes of Kilwinning, former director of the Scottish Conservative &amp; Unionist Party, was appointed as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s adviser on the union. A veteran of the Better Together campaign, McInnes has reportedly been vehemently urging to wind down the debate on Scottish independence with the SNP. Sturgeon Touts ‘Unarguable Mandate’ Earlier in September, Nicola Sturgeon claimed she possessed an “unarguable mandate” to hold a indyref2. The SNP leader held up her party's victory at the Holyrood elections in May as signalling she has the right to “implement the manifesto we put before the country”. According to Sturgeon, she hoped to hold a re-run of the 2014 referendum within this term of Parliament, Covid permitting, by the end of 2023". In 2014, Scots voted by a margin of 55% to 45% to remain in the United Kingdom.The coalition between the Scottish National Party and the Scottish Greens, stated the Scottish First Minister, will prepare “a detailed prospectus” for independence before voters go back to the polls. The First Minister said she would seek “co-operation, not confrontation” with the UK Government to secure a vote. Any formal referendum can only take place if it is greenlit by Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister has clearly indicated he is not in favour of doing so, arguing that the first referendum was supposed to be a once in a generation event. This comes as a poll held in September suggest that while Scots are divided on whether to leave the Union, more than half (52 per cent) believed there should not be a referendum on Scottish independence in the next two years. Conducted by Panelbase for the campaign group Scotland in Union, the survey showed that with undecideds included, Remain would see 52 per cent support, Leave 39 per cent, with 9 per cent saying they don’t know.
scotland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104745/28/1047452879_288:0:3728:2580_1920x0_80_0_0_d489843d5a2ec5d1ef4fdbce1660ff82.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
scotland, boris johnson, nicola sturgeon, news, scottish nationalist party (snp), scottish independence, uk

UK Ministers Reportedly Told to 'Shut Down' Indyref2 Debate as 'Fueling' Sturgeon's Secessionism

13:42 GMT 27.09.2021
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthThe Scottish flag flies above Parliament in Westminster, London. (File)
The Scottish flag flies above Parliament in Westminster, London. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon claimed she had an “unarguable mandate” to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence. The Scottish National Party leader said in September the SNP victory at the Holyrood elections in May means she has the right to “implement the manifesto we put before the country”.
UK ministers have been instructed by the government to steer clear of talking about Scottish independence to avoid playing into the hands of nationalists led by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, reported The Times.
According to a private edict, the Tory politicians are purportedly urged to embrace a “show-not-tell” stance, prioritising policies that will benefit the UK, instead of arguing the case for a union with Britain.
“It makes the government sound needy and keeps the focus on independence rather than the SNP’s political record in power,” claim Conservative sources cited by the outlet.
Downing Street is advising ministers to turn the spotlight on Sturgeon and the crisis faced by her Scottish National Party (SNP) over the National Health Service (NHS). Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of “going into hiding” as the NHS and Scottish Ambulance Service are at “breaking point” over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Scotland is in a crisis due to this inadequate SNP Government who only want to speak about one thing – independence… People are needlessly dying because of the SNP’s failings yet they can’t even bring themselves to address the public on what is being done to alleviate the situation,” said Stephen Kerr, chief whip for the Scottish Tories.
Furthermore, the debate around a second referendum on Scottish independence (commonly shortened to indyref2) from the UK should be “shut down” as if it were held any time soon, claim sources, it would be very hard for unionists to win.
“Sturgeon would present it as a chance for Scotland to rejoin the European Union and independence would almost be the status quo proposition. If there is ever to be another referendum it needs to be on our terms where remaining part of the UK is the status quo option, as in 2014,” a government figure was cited as saying.
This comes after Lord McInnes of Kilwinning, former director of the Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party, was appointed as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s adviser on the union. A veteran of the Better Together campaign, McInnes has reportedly been vehemently urging to wind down the debate on Scottish independence with the SNP.

Sturgeon Touts ‘Unarguable Mandate’

Earlier in September, Nicola Sturgeon claimed she possessed an “unarguable mandate” to hold a indyref2. The SNP leader held up her party's victory at the Holyrood elections in May as signalling she has the right to “implement the manifesto we put before the country”.
According to Sturgeon, she hoped to hold a re-run of the 2014 referendum within this term of Parliament, Covid permitting, by the end of 2023".
© Flickr / Kay RoxbyVandalised no thanks sign
Vandalised no thanks sign - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
Vandalised no thanks sign
© Flickr / Kay Roxby
In 2014, Scots voted by a margin of 55% to 45% to remain in the United Kingdom.
“People in Scotland have the right to make that choice. To decide to take our destiny into our own hands and shape a better future. Trust me, the time for that choice is approaching,” said Nicola Sturgeon.
The coalition between the Scottish National Party and the Scottish Greens, stated the Scottish First Minister, will prepare “a detailed prospectus” for independence before voters go back to the polls.
The First Minister said she would seek “co-operation, not confrontation” with the UK Government to secure a vote. Any formal referendum can only take place if it is greenlit by Boris Johnson.
© AP Photo / Scott HeppellScottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes a photo with party members at the SEC Centre in Glasgow after the declaration in her constituency in the 2019 general election, Friday Dec. 13, 2019
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes a photo with party members at the SEC Centre in Glasgow after the declaration in her constituency in the 2019 general election, Friday Dec. 13, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes a photo with party members at the SEC Centre in Glasgow after the declaration in her constituency in the 2019 general election, Friday Dec. 13, 2019
© AP Photo / Scott Heppell
The Prime Minister has clearly indicated he is not in favour of doing so, arguing that the first referendum was supposed to be a once in a generation event.
This comes as a poll held in September suggest that while Scots are divided on whether to leave the Union, more than half (52 per cent) believed there should not be a referendum on Scottish independence in the next two years.
Freedom March for Scottish Independence in Inverness, the Scottish Highlands
Freedom March for Scottish Independence in Inverness, the Scottish Highlands - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
Freedom March for Scottish Independence in Inverness, the Scottish Highlands
Conducted by Panelbase for the campaign group Scotland in Union, the survey showed that with undecideds included, Remain would see 52 per cent support, Leave 39 per cent, with 9 per cent saying they don’t know.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:57 GMTWoman Faces Up to 9 Years in Prison for Starting Cali Wildfire After Allegedly Boiling Bear Urine
14:57 GMTBritish MP Allegedly Threatened Woman With Acid, Sending Naked Photos to Her Children
14:55 GMT'James Bond is Male Character!’ No Time to Die Producer Dispels Rumour of 'Black Woman' as Next 007
14:43 GMTAfghanistan Withdraws Participation in UN General Assembly Debate
14:31 GMTFacebook Pauses 'Instagram Kids' to Introduce Changes After User Backlash
14:13 GMTRihanna's Lingerie Brand Fashion Show Slammed Online Over Non-White Women Wearing Braids
14:06 GMTBlue Origin to Conduct 2nd Human Launch of New Shepard With 4 Astronauts on 12 October
13:54 GMTTwitter Feature Rolling Bitcoin Major Milestone for Cryptocurrency, Coingecko Co-Founder Says
13:44 GMTVietnam Plans to Open Phu Quoc Island to Fully Vaccinated Foreigners This Fall, Ambassador Says
13:43 GMTFive People Hospitalized in Australia After Leak of Unknown Substance, Reports Say
13:42 GMTUK Ministers Reportedly Told to 'Shut Down' Indyref2 Debate as 'Fueling' Sturgeon's Secessionism
13:41 GMT'Maybe Jetlag from the US Tour': Indian Lawmaker Hits Out at PM Modi for Leaving His 'Domain'
13:36 GMTICC Prosecutor Requests to Resume Investigation of War Crimes in Afghanistan
13:33 GMTVolcanic Eruption on Spain’s La Palma Island Resumes After Short Pause, Scientists Suggest
13:27 GMTWhite House National Security Advisor Sullivan to Travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Official Says
13:27 GMTUN General Assembly Convenes for Final Day of 76th Session
13:23 GMTTurkish Cypriot President Says UN Recognition of Northern Cyprus 'Not There Yet,' Unrealistic Now
13:19 GMTIsraeli PM Bennett Accuses Iran of Seeking to Dominate Mideast 'Under a Nuclear Umbrella'
13:16 GMTUkrainian Cabinet Dissolves Naftogaz Supervisory Board, Temporarily Takes Over, Reports Say
13:06 GMTWorld Tourism Day: Workations & Short Getaways Are Top Travel Trends Amid Pandemic