UK Ministers Reportedly Told to 'Shut Down' Indyref2 Debate as 'Fueling' Sturgeon's Secessionism
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthThe Scottish flag flies above Parliament in Westminster, London. (File)
Earlier, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon claimed she had an “unarguable mandate” to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence. The Scottish National Party leader said in September the SNP victory at the Holyrood elections in May means she has the right to “implement the manifesto we put before the country”.
UK ministers have been instructed by the government to steer clear of talking about Scottish independence to avoid playing into the hands of nationalists led by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, reported The Times.
According to a private edict, the Tory politicians are purportedly urged to embrace a “show-not-tell” stance, prioritising policies that will benefit the UK, instead of arguing the case for a union with Britain.
“It makes the government sound needy and keeps the focus on independence rather than the SNP’s political record in power,” claim Conservative sources cited by the outlet.
Downing Street is advising ministers to turn the spotlight on Sturgeon and the crisis faced by her Scottish National Party (SNP) over the National Health Service (NHS). Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of “going into hiding” as the NHS and Scottish Ambulance Service are at “breaking point” over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Scotland is in a crisis due to this inadequate SNP Government who only want to speak about one thing – independence… People are needlessly dying because of the SNP’s failings yet they can’t even bring themselves to address the public on what is being done to alleviate the situation,” said Stephen Kerr, chief whip for the Scottish Tories.
When Scotland’s NHS needs urgent action, it’s shameful that Nicola Sturgeon is once again hiding behind Covid and deflecting onto the rest of the UK 👇 pic.twitter.com/6WGWm8iDev— Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) September 23, 2021
Furthermore, the debate around a second referendum on Scottish independence (commonly shortened to indyref2) from the UK should be “shut down” as if it were held any time soon, claim sources, it would be very hard for unionists to win.
“Sturgeon would present it as a chance for Scotland to rejoin the European Union and independence would almost be the status quo proposition. If there is ever to be another referendum it needs to be on our terms where remaining part of the UK is the status quo option, as in 2014,” a government figure was cited as saying.
This comes after Lord McInnes of Kilwinning, former director of the Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party, was appointed as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s adviser on the union. A veteran of the Better Together campaign, McInnes has reportedly been vehemently urging to wind down the debate on Scottish independence with the SNP.
Sturgeon Touts ‘Unarguable Mandate’
Earlier in September, Nicola Sturgeon claimed she possessed an “unarguable mandate” to hold a indyref2. The SNP leader held up her party's victory at the Holyrood elections in May as signalling she has the right to “implement the manifesto we put before the country”.
According to Sturgeon, she hoped to hold a re-run of the 2014 referendum within this term of Parliament, Covid permitting, by the end of 2023".
© Flickr / Kay RoxbyVandalised no thanks sign
In 2014, Scots voted by a margin of 55% to 45% to remain in the United Kingdom.
“People in Scotland have the right to make that choice. To decide to take our destiny into our own hands and shape a better future. Trust me, the time for that choice is approaching,” said Nicola Sturgeon.
The coalition between the Scottish National Party and the Scottish Greens, stated the Scottish First Minister, will prepare “a detailed prospectus” for independence before voters go back to the polls.
💛 "Let's all get our shoulder to the wheel, and let's focus on winning independence for our country, and for the next generation, who'll build the Scotland we know is possible."— SNP Students (@SNPStudents) September 25, 2021
🏴 FM @NicolaSturgeon's message as #SNPStudents21 kicks off. pic.twitter.com/i7p6df47SE
The First Minister said she would seek “co-operation, not confrontation” with the UK Government to secure a vote. Any formal referendum can only take place if it is greenlit by Boris Johnson.
© AP Photo / Scott HeppellScottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes a photo with party members at the SEC Centre in Glasgow after the declaration in her constituency in the 2019 general election, Friday Dec. 13, 2019
The Prime Minister has clearly indicated he is not in favour of doing so, arguing that the first referendum was supposed to be a once in a generation event.
This comes as a poll held in September suggest that while Scots are divided on whether to leave the Union, more than half (52 per cent) believed there should not be a referendum on Scottish independence in the next two years.
Freedom March for Scottish Independence in Inverness, the Scottish Highlands
Conducted by Panelbase for the campaign group Scotland in Union, the survey showed that with undecideds included, Remain would see 52 per cent support, Leave 39 per cent, with 9 per cent saying they don’t know.