https://sputniknews.com/20210927/uk-ministers-reportedly-told-to-shut-down-indyref2-debate-as-fueling-sturgeons-secessionism-1089448322.html

UK Ministers Reportedly Told to 'Shut Down' Indyref2 Debate as 'Fueling' Sturgeon's Secessionism

UK Ministers Reportedly Told to 'Shut Down' Indyref2 Debate as 'Fueling' Sturgeon's Secessionism

Earlier, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon claimed she had an “unarguable mandate” to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence. The Scottish National... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-27T13:42+0000

2021-09-27T13:42+0000

2021-09-27T13:42+0000

scotland

boris johnson

nicola sturgeon

news

scottish nationalist party (snp)

scottish independence

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104745/28/1047452879_0:161:4015:2419_1920x0_80_0_0_a8873d5100183df404288652c05d3f27.jpg

UK ministers have been instructed by the government to steer clear of talking about Scottish independence to avoid playing into the hands of nationalists led by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, reported The Times.According to a private edict, the Tory politicians are purportedly urged to embrace a “show-not-tell” stance, prioritising policies that will benefit the UK, instead of arguing the case for a union with Britain.Downing Street is advising ministers to turn the spotlight on Sturgeon and the crisis faced by her Scottish National Party (SNP) over the National Health Service (NHS). Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of “going into hiding” as the NHS and Scottish Ambulance Service are at “breaking point” over the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the debate around a second referendum on Scottish independence (commonly shortened to indyref2) from the UK should be “shut down” as if it were held any time soon, claim sources, it would be very hard for unionists to win.This comes after Lord McInnes of Kilwinning, former director of the Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party, was appointed as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s adviser on the union. A veteran of the Better Together campaign, McInnes has reportedly been vehemently urging to wind down the debate on Scottish independence with the SNP. Sturgeon Touts ‘Unarguable Mandate’ Earlier in September, Nicola Sturgeon claimed she possessed an “unarguable mandate” to hold a indyref2. The SNP leader held up her party's victory at the Holyrood elections in May as signalling she has the right to “implement the manifesto we put before the country”. According to Sturgeon, she hoped to hold a re-run of the 2014 referendum within this term of Parliament, Covid permitting, by the end of 2023". In 2014, Scots voted by a margin of 55% to 45% to remain in the United Kingdom.The coalition between the Scottish National Party and the Scottish Greens, stated the Scottish First Minister, will prepare “a detailed prospectus” for independence before voters go back to the polls. The First Minister said she would seek “co-operation, not confrontation” with the UK Government to secure a vote. Any formal referendum can only take place if it is greenlit by Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister has clearly indicated he is not in favour of doing so, arguing that the first referendum was supposed to be a once in a generation event. This comes as a poll held in September suggest that while Scots are divided on whether to leave the Union, more than half (52 per cent) believed there should not be a referendum on Scottish independence in the next two years. Conducted by Panelbase for the campaign group Scotland in Union, the survey showed that with undecideds included, Remain would see 52 per cent support, Leave 39 per cent, with 9 per cent saying they don’t know.

scotland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

scotland, boris johnson, nicola sturgeon, news, scottish nationalist party (snp), scottish independence, uk