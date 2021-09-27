Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20210927/twice-brings-the-feels-in-first-ever-english-single-mv-teaser-1089513534.html
TWICE Brings 'The Feels' in First-Ever English Single MV Teaser
TWICE Brings 'The Feels' in First-Ever English Single MV Teaser
The much-loved girl band are ready to slay with a new single. 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T10:47+0000
2021-09-27T10:47+0000
2021-09-29T13:12+0000
k-pop
south korea
music
news
society
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083712791_0:90:960:630_1920x0_80_0_0_e8904e99715d608a10bbbfbbbc64d1e7.jpg
JYP Entertainment’s TWICE revealed the first music video teaser for their upcoming English single "The Feels" on 27 September. The teaser is packed with retro American high school vibes – their official fandom, named ONCE, are waiting impatiently for the full release To promote the single, the group will make their first appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in the US on 1 October and will perform the new song for the first time live.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083712791_0:0:960:720_1920x0_80_0_0_0c6d89e48ab21aa88e8db43ccf4ae94a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
k-pop, south korea, music, news, society
TWICE Brings 'The Feels' in First-Ever English Single MV Teaser 10:47 GMT 27.09.2021 (Updated: 13:12 GMT 29.09.2021)
The much-loved girl band are ready to slay with a new single.
JYP Entertainment’s TWICE revealed the first music video teaser for their upcoming English single "The Feels" on 27 September.
The teaser is packed with retro American high school vibes – their official fandom, named ONCE, are waiting impatiently for the full release
To promote the single, the group will make their first appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in the US on 1 October and will perform the new song for the first time live.