https://sputniknews.com/20210927/twice-brings-the-feels-in-first-ever-english-single-mv-teaser-1089513534.html

TWICE Brings 'The Feels' in First-Ever English Single MV Teaser

TWICE Brings 'The Feels' in First-Ever English Single MV Teaser

The much-loved girl band are ready to slay with a new single. 27.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-27T10:47+0000

2021-09-27T10:47+0000

2021-09-29T13:12+0000

k-pop

south korea

music

news

society

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083712791_0:90:960:630_1920x0_80_0_0_e8904e99715d608a10bbbfbbbc64d1e7.jpg

JYP Entertainment’s TWICE revealed the first music video teaser for their upcoming English single "The Feels" on 27 September. The teaser is packed with retro American high school vibes – their official fandom, named ONCE, are waiting impatiently for the full release To promote the single, the group will make their first appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in the US on 1 October and will perform the new song for the first time live.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

k-pop, south korea, music, news, society