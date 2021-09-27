Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/the-new-yorker-accused-of-platforming-terrorist-after-podcast-guest-calls-for-civil-disobedience--1089443152.html
The New Yorker Accused of Platforming Terrorist After Podcast Guest Calls for Civil Disobedience
The New Yorker Accused of Platforming Terrorist After Podcast Guest Calls for Civil Disobedience
America’s Colonial Pipeline, which carries gasoline to the Southeastern states, suffered a ransomware cyberattack in May – the act was subsequently endorsed by... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T10:27+0000
2021-09-27T10:27+0000
news
world
united states
attack
pipe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089442770_0:312:3000:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_5bc3d0472e180784214e3f795f9094d5.jpg
The New Yorker has been accused of “endorsing terror acts” after giving a platform to an environmentalist who called for listeners to engage in civil disobedience and destroy property in order to fight climate change.In the paper’s radio hour, which was advertised under the title ‘Should the Climate Movement Embrace Sabotage?’, activist and Lund University ecology professor Andreas Malm said that he was “all in favour” of blowing up pipelines. The guest seemingly endorsed the recent ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which in May severely disrupted gasoline supplies on the US East Coast.“I don’t see how that property damage could be considered morally illegitimate, given what we know of the consequences of such projects,” Malm said during the podcast.The climate change activist released a book earlier this year titled “How to Blow Up a Pipeline: Learning to Fight in a World on Fire”.The professor also praised violence during the Black Lives Matter protests last year that had led to “tremendous property destructions”, in his own words.The interview, which was described by the magazine as discussing “intelligent sabotage” immediately drew an avalanche of comments from shocked Twitter users.“The @NewYorker is now encouraging and training radical leftists how to blow up pipelines,” Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec commented on the piece.A number of other Twitter pundits expressed similar sentiments.In July, a New York Times columnist wrote a piece supporting Malm’s book while saying that violence by the green movement was “far less consequential than the climate crisis”.The Colonial Pipeline system, which has its roots in Houston, Texas, witnessed a cyberattack on 7 May 2021, prompting its head company to stop all of its operations until a ransom of some $4.4 million had been paid to perpetrators in bitcoin. The attack was described as one of the largest assaults on America’s oil infrastructure in history over the major shortages and disruptions it caused in Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and other southeastern states.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089442770_333:0:3000:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_7298f6fc6d043ef7909cb8254793ac26.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, united states, attack, pipe

The New Yorker Accused of Platforming Terrorist After Podcast Guest Calls for Civil Disobedience

10:27 GMT 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / Richard CarsonAn oil storage tank and crude oil pipeline equipment is seen during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016
An oil storage tank and crude oil pipeline equipment is seen during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / Richard Carson
Subscribe
Aleksandra Serebriakova - Sputnik International
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
America’s Colonial Pipeline, which carries gasoline to the Southeastern states, suffered a ransomware cyberattack in May – the act was subsequently endorsed by some climate extremists.
The New Yorker has been accused of “endorsing terror acts” after giving a platform to an environmentalist who called for listeners to engage in civil disobedience and destroy property in order to fight climate change.
In the paper’s radio hour, which was advertised under the title ‘Should the Climate Movement Embrace Sabotage?’, activist and Lund University ecology professor Andreas Malm said that he was “all in favour” of blowing up pipelines. The guest seemingly endorsed the recent ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which in May severely disrupted gasoline supplies on the US East Coast.
“I don’t see how that property damage could be considered morally illegitimate, given what we know of the consequences of such projects,” Malm said during the podcast.
The climate change activist released a book earlier this year titled “How to Blow Up a Pipeline: Learning to Fight in a World on Fire”.
"I am recommending that the movement continues with mass action and civil disobedience, but also opens up for property destruction," Malm added.
The professor also praised violence during the Black Lives Matter protests last year that had led to “tremendous property destructions”, in his own words.
The interview, which was described by the magazine as discussing “intelligent sabotage” immediately drew an avalanche of comments from shocked Twitter users.
“The @NewYorker is now encouraging and training radical leftists how to blow up pipelines,” Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec commented on the piece.
A number of other Twitter pundits expressed similar sentiments.
In July, a New York Times columnist wrote a piece supporting Malm’s book while saying that violence by the green movement was “far less consequential than the climate crisis”.

“So scepticism of the practical benefits of violence does not fully explain its absence in a movement this vast and with consequences this grave," columnist Ezra Klein said back then.

The Colonial Pipeline system, which has its roots in Houston, Texas, witnessed a cyberattack on 7 May 2021, prompting its head company to stop all of its operations until a ransom of some $4.4 million had been paid to perpetrators in bitcoin. The attack was described as one of the largest assaults on America’s oil infrastructure in history over the major shortages and disruptions it caused in Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and other southeastern states.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:50 GMTAustralia's New South Wales to Gradually Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Starting October
11:39 GMTEurope's Drivers Don't Want to Go Back to UK & Help It 'Get out of the Sh*t' - Unions Boss
11:37 GMTOver 60% of Germans Want Laschet's Resignation as CDU Leader After Party's Defeat, Poll Shows
11:31 GMTAngelina Jolie, The Weeknd Fuel Dating Rumours After Being Seen Going Out in Los Angeles
11:14 GMTAfghanistan's Banking System Might Collapse 'Any Day Now' Over Lack of Cash, Watchdog Warns
11:03 GMTUS Navy Says Bahrain Has Agreed to Join Its New Drone and AI-Powered Persian Gulf Task Force
10:58 GMTCOVID Lockdowns Have Led to Giant Rats Emerging From UK Toilets, Expert Says
10:58 GMTWATCH 'Egg' Get Thrown at French President Macron
10:48 GMTWho Are the Candidates to Take Over as German Chancellor From Angela Merkel?
10:33 GMTDutch Acting Prime Minister Under Extra Protection Over Attack, Abduction Threat, Reports Say
10:27 GMTThe New Yorker Accused of Platforming Terrorist After Podcast Guest Calls for Civil Disobedience
09:58 GMTStrong EU Will Be Germany's Key Policy Task, SPD's Olaf Scholz Says
09:55 GMTUK Climate Protesters Defy Court Order to Block Highway Around London - Video
09:31 GMTCDU/CSU Candidate Laschet Reportedly Ready to Admit Defeat in Bundestag Elections
09:02 GMTUS Preparing Docs to Sanction India Over S-400 Purchase, Claims BJP Parliamentarian
09:02 GMTIndia: Major Highways Blocked as Protesting Farmers Begin Nationwide Shutdown
09:02 GMTBeijing Blasts Quad Security Dialogue, Says It Causes 'Discord' in Asia-Pacific
08:32 GMTAshraf Ghani's Twitter Page Posts Message Indicating He Didn't Endorse the Taliban's Rule
08:16 GMTBritish Warship Plows Through Taiwan Strait Amid Beijing-Taipei Tensions
08:09 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Meets With Senior Bahrain Officials, UAE