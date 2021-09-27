https://sputniknews.com/20210927/texas-gov-abbott-vows-to-employ-us-border-patrol-agents-whose-jobs-are-at-risk-by-biden-admin---1089433746.html

Texas Gov. Abbott Vows to Employ US Border Patrol Agents Whose Jobs Are 'At Risk' by Biden Admin

Texas Gov. Abbott Vows to Employ US Border Patrol Agents Whose Jobs Are 'At Risk' by Biden Admin

US President Joe Biden garnered GOP criticism by telling reporters on Friday that "there will be consequences" after US Border Patrol agents on horseback were... 27.09.2021

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) came to the defense of mounted US Border Patrol agents seen charging Haitian migrants earlier this month, stating that the blame was on Biden and his administration, rather than on the actions of horse-riding border officers. US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced during a September 24 news conference that there were "no longer any migrants" camping under the International Bridge in Del Rio.The DHS Secretary confirmed that expulsions are continuing as the Biden administration continues to uphold Title 42, a 1944 public health authorization that allows the government to cite public health concerns to deport migrants from the country without due process. The agents under DHS investigation have since reportedly been assigned to administrative duties, and will not be interacting with migrants until the probe wraps, Mayorkas added. Top officials at the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), the compliance arm of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), have been assigned to lead the investigation. Mayorkas highlighted that findings from the probe will be made public by the DHS. Many GOP lawmakers and politicos remarked that Biden got ahead of the probe's findings by making a number of presumptive remarks on who needs to "pay" for the incident during his Friday address to the public. The US president also endorsed a debunked claim that Haitians were whipped by Border Patrol agents. "The only actions so far taken by this administration is to make it worse, is to go after Border Patrol agents," Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said on Saturday. "Their morale is low, they are getting no medical care, they’re forced to process thousands and thousands of people a day who probably have COVID, who probably have other diseases."

