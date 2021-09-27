Registration was successful!
International

Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Say Norwegian NGO Promises to Ship Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan This Winter
Taliban Say Norwegian NGO Promises to Ship Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan This Winter
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) humanitarian organization has promised to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan this winter, Abdul... 27.09.2021
Earlier in the day, NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland met with acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The two emphasized the need to separate the issue of humanitarian aid from politics.A month ago, the Taliban entered Kabul. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations were over, the Taliban unveiled the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
afghanistan
norway
Taliban Say Norwegian NGO Promises to Ship Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan This Winter

23:22 GMT 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERAn Afghan money exchange dealer waits for customers at a money exchange market, following banks and markets reopening after the Taliban took over in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 4, 2021
An Afghan money exchange dealer waits for customers at a money exchange market, following banks and markets reopening after the Taliban took over in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) humanitarian organization has promised to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan this winter, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the foreign ministry of the Taliban* government, said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland met with acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The two emphasized the need to separate the issue of humanitarian aid from politics.

"Mr. Egeland praised security in Kabul and pledged to deliver humanitarian aid in the coming winter, adding that delivering aid to people in need was difficult due to the economic sanctions," Balkhi tweeted.

A month ago, the Taliban entered Kabul. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations were over, the Taliban unveiled the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
