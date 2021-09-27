Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/syrian-foreign-minister-urges-turkey-us-to-withdraw-troops-at-unga-1089461680.html
Syrian Foreign Minister Urges Turkey, US to Withdraw Troops at UNGA
Syrian Foreign Minister Urges Turkey, US to Withdraw Troops at UNGA
Syrian Foreign Minister Urges Turkey, US to Withdraw Troops at UNGA
2021-09-27T20:07+0000
2021-09-27T20:10+0000
faisal mekdad
jabhat al nusra
middle east
syria
turkish armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089461655_0:157:3013:1852_1920x0_80_0_0_e930e1ee85347936a71743805abfd84b.jpg
Mekdad stressed that any foreign presence on Syrian soil without the consent of the Syrian government is illegal and is a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter.Mekdad further accused Turkey of continuing to support and protect terrorist groups, including Jabhat al-Nusra*, in the Idlib province, thus violating its obligations under the agreements reached in Nur-Sultan and Sochi. These activities have turned the region, according to the minister, into an "incubator for foreign terrorists."The diplomat also accused Ankara of perpetrating war crimes against Syrians, including cutting off water supply to thousands of people, displacement and forced "Turkification" of the population on the occupied Syrian territories.He warned terrorist groups that are still operating in Syria and threatening its stability that foreign forces will not help them achieve their goal and that the Syrian population will drive out all occupying or enemy forces.Additionally, Mekdad reaffirmed that Damascus is ready to accept back all refugees who fled their homes due to hostilities.The war in Syria has been going on since 2011 with President Bashar Assad’s forces fighting different insurgent groups. Turkey has played a considerable role in the conflict by supporting various opposition groups that are fighting the Syrian government, while also attacking the Kurdish forces located in the country despite protests from Damascus.The US, in turn, backs the Kurdish armed formations, who are currently in control of major parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Raqqa, as well as some settlements in the provinces of Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor in northeastern Syria. Damascus does not recognize the so-called autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria.*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
The turks occupy a very small region of Syria. The israeloamericans occupy a much larger region and are stealing far more resources than the turks. The turks have also said the israeloamericans should leave Syria.
1
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089461655_167:0:2846:2009_1920x0_80_0_0_5bf33e79858849de83aa8f9c907d3bf1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
faisal mekdad, jabhat al nusra, middle east, syria, turkish armed forces

Syrian Foreign Minister Urges Turkey, US to Withdraw Troops at UNGA

20:07 GMT 27.09.2021 (Updated: 20:10 GMT 27.09.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLSyria’s foreign minister Faisal Mekdad addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2021
Syria’s foreign minister Faisal Mekdad addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad called on the United States and Turkey to withdraw their troops from the Arab republic, and warned separatists in the country's north against seeking help from outside forces in his address to the UN General Assembly on Monday.
Mekdad stressed that any foreign presence on Syrian soil without the consent of the Syrian government is illegal and is a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter.
"[Presence of] Turkish and US forces, which continue to occupy Syrian territories under false pretexts, and their looting of the national resources of the Syrian people should end immediately and without any preconditions," he said.
Mekdad further accused Turkey of continuing to support and protect terrorist groups, including Jabhat al-Nusra*, in the Idlib province, thus violating its obligations under the agreements reached in Nur-Sultan and Sochi. These activities have turned the region, according to the minister, into an "incubator for foreign terrorists."
The diplomat also accused Ankara of perpetrating war crimes against Syrians, including cutting off water supply to thousands of people, displacement and forced "Turkification" of the population on the occupied Syrian territories.
He warned terrorist groups that are still operating in Syria and threatening its stability that foreign forces will not help them achieve their goal and that the Syrian population will drive out all occupying or enemy forces.
Additionally, Mekdad reaffirmed that Damascus is ready to accept back all refugees who fled their homes due to hostilities.
The war in Syria has been going on since 2011 with President Bashar Assad’s forces fighting different insurgent groups. Turkey has played a considerable role in the conflict by supporting various opposition groups that are fighting the Syrian government, while also attacking the Kurdish forces located in the country despite protests from Damascus.
The US, in turn, backs the Kurdish armed formations, who are currently in control of major parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Raqqa, as well as some settlements in the provinces of Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor in northeastern Syria. Damascus does not recognize the so-called autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria.
*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
1000000
Discuss
Popular comments
The turks occupy a very small region of Syria. The israeloamericans occupy a much larger region and are stealing far more resources than the turks. The turks have also said the israeloamericans should leave Syria.
vtvot tak
27 September, 23:20 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:54 GMTAfter Manchester United’s Loss to Aston Villa, Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Make it Through November?
20:34 GMTIndiana Beaches Forced to Close after Alleged US Steel Plant Spill
20:07 GMTSyrian Foreign Minister Urges Turkey, US to Withdraw Troops at UNGA
19:57 GMTState Department Spokesperson Ned Price Says Tested Positive for COVID-19
19:52 GMTUS Ready to Meet With North Korea Without Preconditions, State Dept. Says
19:47 GMTHurricane Sam Weakens but Remains Powerful, No Threat to Land
19:41 GMTGerman Elections: Does CDU Have Any Chance of Forming Coalition With Greens & Free Democrats?
19:25 GMTFuture Space Telescope Would Have Spotted Asteroid That Passed Earth Undetected, NASA Tells Media
19:18 GMTFlorida State Govt. to Probe Facebook For Election Interventions
19:18 GMTRussel Brand Shocked at Prospect That Trump 'Was Right' About Clinton & Russia Collusion
19:16 GMTUS Jury Reaches Verdict on R. Kelly: Finds Singer Guilty of Racketeering in Sex Trafficking Case
19:06 GMTRussian Military: Militants Launched Drone Toward Hmeimim Airbase, Pantsir-S Shot It Down
18:58 GMTDelta Variant May Yet Worsen to Slow America’s Return to Work, Fed’s Reserve Governor Says
18:56 GMTLabour MPs Revolt Against Party Leaders, Overwhelmingly Reject AUKUS Pact as Threat to World Peace
18:50 GMTRussian Consulate in Houston May Be Left With 2 Diplomats by End of 2021, Consul General Says
18:20 GMTUK Church in Grave Trouble After Using Tombs as Tables and Chairs in Graveyard Beer Fest
18:19 GMTUS Judge Grants Unconditional Release of Man Who Tried to Kill President Reagan
18:02 GMTOxford Paper Links Gas Price Hike in Europe to Cold Winter Fears
17:36 GMTDutch Minister Fired for Criticism of COVID-19 Passes Steps Down as Parliament Member
17:20 GMTPiers Morgan Says World Needs 'Urgent Vaccine' From 'Pampered Prima Donnas' Harry & Meghan