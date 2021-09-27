Registration was successful!
Strong EU Will Be Germany's Key Policy Task, SPD's Olaf Scholz Says
Building a strong European Union will be Germany's key policy task, the leader of the Social Democrats, Olaf Sholz, has said.He added that this task will determine the country's international strategy and foreign policy. He also shared his view of Germany's relations with the United States, saying that the transatlantic partnership is of utmost importance for Berlin. This comes following the announcement of the results of the parliamentary election in Germany, with the outgoing chancellor Merkel's conservative bloc, CDU/CSU, suffering a historic defeat with just 24.1% of the votes, while the Social Democrats led by Sholz have won 25.7%.The Green Party came third with 14.8% of the votes, to be followed by the Free Democratic Party (11.5%) and the Alternative for Germany party (10.3%).
europe, bundestag, news, election

Strong EU Will Be Germany's Key Policy Task, SPD's Olaf Scholz Says

09:58 GMT 27.09.2021 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 27.09.2021)
Sofia Chegodaeva
Earlier in the day, the results of Sunday's Bundestag election showed that the Social Democrats won 25.7% of the votes, while Angela Merkel's conservative bloc gained only 24.1%.
Building a strong European Union will be Germany's key policy task, the leader of the Social Democrats, Olaf Sholz, has said.
He added that this task will determine the country's international strategy and foreign policy.
He also shared his view of Germany's relations with the United States, saying that the transatlantic partnership is of utmost importance for Berlin.
This comes following the announcement of the results of the parliamentary election in Germany, with the outgoing chancellor Merkel's conservative bloc, CDU/CSU, suffering a historic defeat with just 24.1% of the votes, while the Social Democrats led by Sholz have won 25.7%.
The Green Party came third with 14.8% of the votes, to be followed by the Free Democratic Party (11.5%) and the Alternative for Germany party (10.3%).
