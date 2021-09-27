Strong EU Will Be Germany's Key Policy Task, SPD's Olaf Scholz Says

Building a strong European Union will be Germany's key policy task, the leader of the Social Democrats, Olaf Sholz, has said.He added that this task will determine the country's international strategy and foreign policy. He also shared his view of Germany's relations with the United States, saying that the transatlantic partnership is of utmost importance for Berlin. This comes following the announcement of the results of the parliamentary election in Germany, with the outgoing chancellor Merkel's conservative bloc, CDU/CSU, suffering a historic defeat with just 24.1% of the votes, while the Social Democrats led by Sholz have won 25.7%.The Green Party came third with 14.8% of the votes, to be followed by the Free Democratic Party (11.5%) and the Alternative for Germany party (10.3%).
