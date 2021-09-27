https://sputniknews.com/20210927/spds-olaf-scholz-declares-he-has-mandate-to-form-new-german-government-with-greens-fdp-1089438486.html

SPD's Olaf Scholz Wants Coalition With Greens, FDP, Urges Conservatives to Become Opposition

The conservative CDU/CSU bloc of Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel witnessed a historic loss on Sunday, gaining only 24.1% of the vote in the... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International

The leader of the Social Democratic Party, Olaf Scholz, announced that he had got a mandate to form new German government with the Greens and Free Democratic Party (FDP) after winning the federal election.Scholz said that the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union bloc of Angela Merkel should go into opposition following the Sunday vote. According to media reports, the CDU/CSU’s candidate for chancellor, Armin Laschet, is ready to admit his defeat.Historical ResultsThe Social Democrats have secured 25.7% of the votes in the country, according to results revealed by the electoral commission. Angela Merkel's conservative bloc has gained only 24.1% of the votes - its worst result since the 1949 election.In the meantime, the Greens came in third place with a reassuring 14.8% of the vote, followed by the Free Democratic Party and the Alternative for Germany party, with 11.5% and 10.3% respectively.The FDP has previously said that it was open to a "Jamaica" coalition with the Greens and the Christian Democrats. The Greens' co-leader Robert Habeck also argued that he was hopeful about entering the next coalition government despite failing to win the chancellorship.Scholz said on Monday that he believed that the Social Democrats, Liberals [FDP] and Greens should all be a part of a new German government.At the same time, the CDU/CSU’s candidate for chancellor, Armin Laschet, said on Sunday evening that he still had a right to form the next government despite his bloc's loss."It has not always been the case [in Germany] that the parties that were in first place provided the chancellor,” he argued on Sunday, when the election results had already been apparent.Scholz had disagreed. Germany's outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel, who ruled the country for 16 years, said she will remain a caretaker chancellor until a coalition is formed.

