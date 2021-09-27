https://sputniknews.com/20210927/shinees-member-key-serves-retro-futuristic-vibes-in-new-mv-bad-love-1089513858.html

SHINee’s Member Key Serves Retro Futuristic Vibes in New MV ‘Bad Love’

The talented artist also dropped a new solo album, proving his charismatic presence on the South Korean stage. 27.09.2021, Sputnik International

Vocalist and rapper of K-pop Princes - SHINee - Key, revealed his solo-album and MV ‘Bad Love’ on 27 September. The title song 'Bad Love' brings a strong sound and dynamic bit and is made with a retro pop dance vibe. The artist also held his first-ever solo online concert Beyond LIVE - 'KEY : GROKS IN THE KEYLAND' prior to the release of the new album on 26 September, pleasing fans with the stage performance of the new songs. Fans of SHINee, officially named Shawols, are thrilled to see the new artistic side of their beloved idol.

