According to the report, the drone was launched from Idlib Governorate toward Hmeimim Air Base in Latakia Governorate, a province to the southwest near the Mediterranean coast. However, the drone was intercepted by a Pantsir-S mobile air defense system (NATO reporting name SA-22 Greyhound). No casualties or damage to the base or surrounding area was reported and the air base has continued operating as normal.The short-range air defense system, which excels at gunning down low-altitude drones, missiles and artillery, has enjoyed remarkable success in the Syrian war, successfully taking down drones and cruise missiles fired by Islamist rebel militants or by Israel at the forces of the Syrian government and its allies, which include Russia.
Martian
Just do the planet a favour, and wipe all those corporate profit USlamist a and Isramist terrorists off the face of mother Earth!
