Russel Brand Shocked at Prospect That Trump 'Was Right' About Clinton & Russia Collusion
Russel Brand Shocked at Prospect That Trump 'Was Right' About Clinton & Russia Collusion
After Michael Sussmann, a Perkins Coie partner with close ties to the Democratic party, was indicted for allegedly lying to the FBI regarding the supposed collusion between Russia and Donald Trump, English comedian Russel Brand has announced that he's “gobsmacked” and “flabbergasted” by revelations that “Russiagate was a Democratic conspiracy.”In a video posted on YouTube and titled “So...Trump was RIGHT About Clinton &amp; Russia Collusion!!" Brand muses about how so-called Russiagate was regarded as the “defining issue” in the 2016 presidential election in the US.He adds that to discover the narrative in question was “propaganda, a construct, a confection by the Democratic Party,” even though it was previously discussed as “an absolute fact,” is “kind of beyond disappointing, because you begin to question and query what other things may not be true.”Sussmann was indicted this month by a grand jury associated with special counsel John Durham's office – he's accused of lying about in what capacity he provided the allegations of cyber links between the Trump Organisation and the Russia-based Alfa Bank back in 2016.Hillary Clinton, who ran for the president against Donald Trump in 2016, has repeatedly blamed her loss in that election on alleged Russian interference, and claimed that Trump's alleged collusion with the Kremlin helped him win.
Andrei Dergalin
Russel Brand Shocked at Prospect That Trump 'Was Right' About Clinton & Russia Collusion

19:18 GMT 27.09.2021
Former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, poses for the photographers during a photo-call for the film 'Hillary' ' during the 70th International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
Andrei Dergalin
Commenting on the potential ramifications of the recent revelations regarding the “Russian collusion” narrative, Russel Brand warned that “once you recognise that people create certain truths in order to meet certain ends and aims, the idea that you might be able to trust their integrity obviously dissolves.”
After Michael Sussmann, a Perkins Coie partner with close ties to the Democratic party, was indicted for allegedly lying to the FBI regarding the supposed collusion between Russia and Donald Trump, English comedian Russel Brand has announced that he's “gobsmacked” and “flabbergasted” by revelations that “Russiagate was a Democratic conspiracy.”
In a video posted on YouTube and titled “So...Trump was RIGHT About Clinton & Russia Collusion!!" Brand muses about how so-called Russiagate was regarded as the “defining issue” in the 2016 presidential election in the US.
“It seems like years ago that we were hearing that Trump was colluding with Russia, that he wouldn’t have won the election without Russia, that his whole presidency was kind of a Putin plot," he says. “Well there's now serious evidence that it was the Clinton campaign, and Hillary Clinton acolytes that were directly involved in the generation of what has proven to be a conspiracy, untrue.”
He adds that to discover the narrative in question was “propaganda, a construct, a confection by the Democratic Party,” even though it was previously discussed as “an absolute fact,” is “kind of beyond disappointing, because you begin to question and query what other things may not be true.”
“Once you recognise that people create certain truths in order to meet certain ends and aims, the idea that you might be able to trust their integrity obviously dissolves,” he warned.
Sussmann was indicted this month by a grand jury associated with special counsel John Durham's office – he's accused of lying about in what capacity he provided the allegations of cyber links between the Trump Organisation and the Russia-based Alfa Bank back in 2016.
Hillary Clinton, who ran for the president against Donald Trump in 2016, has repeatedly blamed her loss in that election on alleged Russian interference, and claimed that Trump's alleged collusion with the Kremlin helped him win.
