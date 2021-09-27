Powerful 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Crete, Greece

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 2 kilometres, some 21 kilometres south east of Heraklion, capital of the Greek island of Crete.There have been no reports of damages.Greek authorities have not issued a tsunami warning following the earthquake. The population of the area is more than 480,000.Greece lies in a seismologically active region as the Mediterranean Sea is a border between the African and Eurasian plates. The movement of the African plate to the north – where the Eurasian plate lies – sometimes causes earthquakes and has already resulted in the formation of several mountain ranges in Europe, including the Alps.
