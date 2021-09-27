Registration was successful!
Live Outside Christian Democratic Union HQ After German Elections

The early morning earthquake was registered by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre as a magnitude 6.5 quake. 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T06:23+0000
2021-09-27T06:59+0000
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 2 kilometres, some 21 kilometres south east of Heraklion, capital of the Greek island of Crete.There have been no reports of damages.Greek authorities have not issued a tsunami warning following the earthquake. The population of the area is more than 480,000.Greece lies in a seismologically active region as the Mediterranean Sea is a border between the African and Eurasian plates. The movement of the African plate to the north – where the Eurasian plate lies – sometimes causes earthquakes and has already resulted in the formation of several mountain ranges in Europe, including the Alps.
greece
greece, europe

Powerful 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Crete, Greece

06:23 GMT 27.09.2021 (Updated: 06:59 GMT 27.09.2021)
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Z22 / Seismogram at Weston ObservatorySeismogram at Weston Observatory
Seismogram at Weston Observatory - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Z22 / Seismogram at Weston Observatory
The early morning earthquake was registered by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre as a magnitude 6.5 quake.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 2 kilometres, some 21 kilometres south east of Heraklion, capital of the Greek island of Crete.
There have been no reports of damages.
Greek authorities have not issued a tsunami warning following the earthquake. The population of the area is more than 480,000.
Greece lies in a seismologically active region as the Mediterranean Sea is a border between the African and Eurasian plates. The movement of the African plate to the north – where the Eurasian plate lies – sometimes causes earthquakes and has already resulted in the formation of several mountain ranges in Europe, including the Alps.
