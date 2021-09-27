Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210927/pfizer-starts-second-phase-of-testing-new-antiviral-covid-19-oral-drug-in-exposed-adults-1089455819.html
Pfizer Starts Second Phase of Testing New Antiviral COVID-19 Oral Drug in Exposed Adults
Pfizer Starts Second Phase of Testing New Antiviral COVID-19 Oral Drug in Exposed Adults
"Pfizer Inc. today announced the start of the Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP (Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for COVID-19 in Post-Exposure Prophylaxis) study to evaluate the investigational novel oral antiviral candidate PF-07321332, co-administered with a low dose of ritonavir, for the prevention of COVID-19 infection," the company said in a release.The new study is enrolling individuals 18 and older living in the same household with an individual who has a confirmed symptomatic coronavirus infection, the release said.If successful, the oral antiviral therapy will be able to stop the virus in the early stages in individuals exposed to the novel coronavirus and prevent the virus from replicating itself and inhibiting the onset of infection in others, Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said.On Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the world would be able to return to normal life within a year provided there will be annual revaccinations.
https://sputniknews.com/20210923/cdc-panel-endorses-pfizer-booster-shots-for-older-at-risk-americans-1089349745.html
anybody watch THX-1138 recently? take your pills.
drug, pfizer, vaccine, covid-19

Pfizer Starts Second Phase of Testing New Antiviral COVID-19 Oral Drug in Exposed Adults

16:06 GMT 27.09.2021
Test tubes are seen in front of displayed Pfizer and Biontech logos in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021.
Test tubes are seen in front of displayed Pfizer and Biontech logos in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Pfizer has started the second phase in the study of its new oral antiviral drug to prevent COVID-19 infection in adults exposed to the novel coronavirus, the company said on Monday.
"Pfizer Inc. today announced the start of the Phase 2/3 EPIC-PEP (Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for COVID-19 in Post-Exposure Prophylaxis) study to evaluate the investigational novel oral antiviral candidate PF-07321332, co-administered with a low dose of ritonavir, for the prevention of COVID-19 infection," the company said in a release.
The new study is enrolling individuals 18 and older living in the same household with an individual who has a confirmed symptomatic coronavirus infection, the release said.
Dr. Mayank Amin draws a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine before giving a booster dose at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
CDC Panel Endorses Pfizer Booster Shots for Older, At-Risk Americans
23 September, 20:33 GMT
If successful, the oral antiviral therapy will be able to stop the virus in the early stages in individuals exposed to the novel coronavirus and prevent the virus from replicating itself and inhibiting the onset of infection in others, Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said.
On Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the world would be able to return to normal life within a year provided there will be annual revaccinations.
Popular comments
anybody watch THX-1138 recently? take your pills.
See you in the ice
27 September, 19:29 GMT
Newsfeed
LIVE
