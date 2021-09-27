Pentagon Urged to Commit to 'Consistent’ Probing of 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'
Amid a growing number of reports from Navy pilots and other military personnel of witnessing highly advanced craft of unexplained origin, a recent intelligence report on the Defense Department’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) confirmed more than 140 reports of so-called “UFOs”.
The US Defence Department is being urged to oversee "the timely and consistent reporting" of what the military refers to as "unidentified aerial phenomena."
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., who chairs the Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, has pushed through a provision in the House of Representatives’ fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) proposal, passed Thursday, to form a permanent office under the Defense Secretary for the purpose within 180 days.
Officials would be tasked with “carrying out, on a department-wide basis, the mission currently performed by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force” to probe government and military reports of unexplained sightings in the skies. The temporary UAP Task Force had been set up in 2020, after a plethora of reports of unexplained craft spotted in the skies were augmented by Pentagon-released three videos from the Navy.
The footage, made public in April after its authenticity had been confirmed, depicted airborne objects operating in the vicinity of military bases and restricted airspace in inexplicably aerodynamic ways.
“The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified,’” the agency revealed at the time.
According to the new legislation put forth by the Marine Corps combat veteran, the Pentagon office would also be required to share its findings on what is commonly called “Unidentified Flying Objects”, or UFOs, annually with Congress. Data would be gleaned from a variety of intelligence-gathering tools, ranging from satellites and electronic devices to human spies, stipulates the legislation.
"I decided to actually put action to words. We had a briefing on this phenomenon. One of the things that came out of that briefing, without breaking too many walls here, was that there just needed to be better data collection. There needs to be standardised data collection across the services," said Gallego.
"There's been a total lack of focus across the national security apparatus to actually get at what's happening here… I think there has been kind of a partial pastime of curiosity seekers that are within the Department of Defense but there has not been any professional initiative across the defense enterprise," the Arizona Democrat was cited by Politico as saying. The new office will be seeking to “synchronise and standardise the collection, reporting, and analysis of incidents regarding unidentified aerial phenomena across the Department of Defense," according to the provision.
The legislation, which now goes to the Senate, entrusts the military with determining whether the UAPs may possibly be linked to "non-state actors", or, in other words, potentially threatening foreign adversaries.
The new legislation comes against the backdrop of numerous reports in recent years by Navy pilots and other military personnel who claimed to have observed highly advanced craft of puzzling origin that “appear to demonstrate advanced technology". The objects spotted were described as manoeuvring in ways seemingly defying current aerodynamics.
The reports triggered a succession of classified briefings to members of Congress. However, a public report in last year's intelligence bill concluded in a "preliminary assessment" in June that neither military nor intelligence agencies possessed enough information to make any conclusions regarding the over 100 reported UAP sightings.
In August, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall dismissed the UAP phenomena as a not worthy of being regarded as a “threat”.
“I don’t consider it an imminent threat to the United States or the human race, these phenomena occurring… I would have to see evidence that it was something worthy of the attention of the United States Air Force as a threat," he was cited as saying by Politico.
According to Ruben Gallego, an effort ought to be made to “break down the stigma of reporting” so-called UFO phenomena.
“There are a lot of people who are afraid of reporting this because they're afraid ... it's going to cost their careers. People think they're crazy… We're not going to be able to get to the bottom of this unless we …get enough information to figure out exactly what's going on [and] the pilots and other people who have seen it actually feel comfortable talking about it," said the congressman.