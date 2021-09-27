Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Israeli PM Bennett Accuses Iran of Seeking to Dominate Mideast 'Under a Nuclear Umbrella'

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/pentagon-urged-to-commit-to-consistent-probing-of-unidentified-aerial-phenomena-1089445719.html
Pentagon Urged to Commit to 'Consistent’ Probing of 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'
Pentagon Urged to Commit to 'Consistent’ Probing of 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'
Amid a growing number of reports from Navy pilots and other military personnel of witnessing highly advanced craft of unexplained origin, a recent intelligence... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T12:39+0000
2021-09-27T12:39+0000
us house of representatives
news
world
us
pentagon
ufos
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926631_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_4234e0506398443629c5b607246c78c6.jpg
The US Defence Department is being urged to oversee "the timely and consistent reporting" of what the military refers to as "unidentified aerial phenomena." Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., who chairs the Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, has pushed through a provision in the House of Representatives’ fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) proposal, passed Thursday, to form a permanent office under the Defense Secretary for the purpose within 180 days. Officials would be tasked with “carrying out, on a department-wide basis, the mission currently performed by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force” to probe government and military reports of unexplained sightings in the skies. The temporary UAP Task Force had been set up in 2020, after a plethora of reports of unexplained craft spotted in the skies were augmented by Pentagon-released three videos from the Navy. The footage, made public in April after its authenticity had been confirmed, depicted airborne objects operating in the vicinity of military bases and restricted airspace in inexplicably aerodynamic ways. According to the new legislation put forth by the Marine Corps combat veteran, the Pentagon office would also be required to share its findings on what is commonly called “Unidentified Flying Objects”, or UFOs, annually with Congress. Data would be gleaned from a variety of intelligence-gathering tools, ranging from satellites and electronic devices to human spies, stipulates the legislation."There's been a total lack of focus across the national security apparatus to actually get at what's happening here… I think there has been kind of a partial pastime of curiosity seekers that are within the Department of Defense but there has not been any professional initiative across the defense enterprise," the Arizona Democrat was cited by Politico as saying. The new office will be seeking to “synchronise and standardise the collection, reporting, and analysis of incidents regarding unidentified aerial phenomena across the Department of Defense," according to the provision. The legislation, which now goes to the Senate, entrusts the military with determining whether the UAPs may possibly be linked to "non-state actors", or, in other words, potentially threatening foreign adversaries. UAP Phenomena The new legislation comes against the backdrop of numerous reports in recent years by Navy pilots and other military personnel who claimed to have observed highly advanced craft of puzzling origin that “appear to demonstrate advanced technology". The objects spotted were described as manoeuvring in ways seemingly defying current aerodynamics. The reports triggered a succession of classified briefings to members of Congress. However, a public report in last year's intelligence bill concluded in a "preliminary assessment" in June that neither military nor intelligence agencies possessed enough information to make any conclusions regarding the over 100 reported UAP sightings.In August, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall dismissed the UAP phenomena as a not worthy of being regarded as a “threat”. According to Ruben Gallego, an effort ought to be made to “break down the stigma of reporting” so-called UFO phenomena.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926631_110:0:1810:1275_1920x0_80_0_0_f7b7959931102861c410b408f0ac68d9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us house of representatives, news, world, us, pentagon, ufos

Pentagon Urged to Commit to 'Consistent’ Probing of 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'

12:39 GMT 27.09.2021
CC0 / / UFO
UFO - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Amid a growing number of reports from Navy pilots and other military personnel of witnessing highly advanced craft of unexplained origin, a recent intelligence report on the Defense Department’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) confirmed more than 140 reports of so-called “UFOs”.
The US Defence Department is being urged to oversee "the timely and consistent reporting" of what the military refers to as "unidentified aerial phenomena."
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., who chairs the Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, has pushed through a provision in the House of Representatives’ fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) proposal, passed Thursday, to form a permanent office under the Defense Secretary for the purpose within 180 days.
Officials would be tasked with “carrying out, on a department-wide basis, the mission currently performed by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force” to probe government and military reports of unexplained sightings in the skies. The temporary UAP Task Force had been set up in 2020, after a plethora of reports of unexplained craft spotted in the skies were augmented by Pentagon-released three videos from the Navy.
The footage, made public in April after its authenticity had been confirmed, depicted airborne objects operating in the vicinity of military bases and restricted airspace in inexplicably aerodynamic ways.
“The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified,’” the agency revealed at the time.
According to the new legislation put forth by the Marine Corps combat veteran, the Pentagon office would also be required to share its findings on what is commonly called “Unidentified Flying Objects”, or UFOs, annually with Congress. Data would be gleaned from a variety of intelligence-gathering tools, ranging from satellites and electronic devices to human spies, stipulates the legislation.

"I decided to actually put action to words. We had a briefing on this phenomenon. One of the things that came out of that briefing, without breaking too many walls here, was that there just needed to be better data collection. There needs to be standardised data collection across the services," said Gallego.

"There's been a total lack of focus across the national security apparatus to actually get at what's happening here… I think there has been kind of a partial pastime of curiosity seekers that are within the Department of Defense but there has not been any professional initiative across the defense enterprise," the Arizona Democrat was cited by Politico as saying. The new office will be seeking to “synchronise and standardise the collection, reporting, and analysis of incidents regarding unidentified aerial phenomena across the Department of Defense," according to the provision.
© Photo : YouTube/Chris WilsonUFO sighting in San Diego 10/27/18
UFO sighting in San Diego 10/27/18 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
UFO sighting in San Diego 10/27/18
© Photo : YouTube/Chris Wilson
The legislation, which now goes to the Senate, entrusts the military with determining whether the UAPs may possibly be linked to "non-state actors", or, in other words, potentially threatening foreign adversaries.

UAP Phenomena

The new legislation comes against the backdrop of numerous reports in recent years by Navy pilots and other military personnel who claimed to have observed highly advanced craft of puzzling origin that “appear to demonstrate advanced technology". The objects spotted were described as manoeuvring in ways seemingly defying current aerodynamics.
The reports triggered a succession of classified briefings to members of Congress. However, a public report in last year's intelligence bill concluded in a "preliminary assessment" in June that neither military nor intelligence agencies possessed enough information to make any conclusions regarding the over 100 reported UAP sightings.
In August, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall dismissed the UAP phenomena as a not worthy of being regarded as a “threat”.
“I don’t consider it an imminent threat to the United States or the human race, these phenomena occurring… I would have to see evidence that it was something worthy of the attention of the United States Air Force as a threat," he was cited as saying by Politico.
© YouTube / SECTION 51 2.0Alleged UFO spotting
Alleged UFO spotting - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
Alleged UFO spotting
© YouTube / SECTION 51 2.0
According to Ruben Gallego, an effort ought to be made to “break down the stigma of reporting” so-called UFO phenomena.
“There are a lot of people who are afraid of reporting this because they're afraid ... it's going to cost their careers. People think they're crazy… We're not going to be able to get to the bottom of this unless we …get enough information to figure out exactly what's going on [and] the pilots and other people who have seen it actually feel comfortable talking about it," said the congressman.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:23 GMTTurkish Cypriot President Says UN Recognition of Northern Cyprus 'Not There Yet,' Unrealistic Now
13:19 GMTIsraeli PM Bennett Accuses Iran of Seeking to Dominate Mideast 'Under a Nuclear Umbrella'
13:16 GMTUkrainian Cabinet Dissolves Naftogaz Supervisory Board, Temporarily Takes Over, Reports Say
13:06 GMTWorld Tourism Day: Workations & Short Getaways Are Top Travel Trends Amid Pandemic
13:03 GMTMoscow Warns Possible Expansion of NATO Infrastructure in Ukraine Would Violate Russia’s ‘Red Lines’
12:48 GMTRoyal Dutch Shell Reports Shortage of Some Fuel Grades in UK Sites
12:42 GMTRussia's Gazprom, Hungary Sign 15-Year Contract for Gas Supplies
12:39 GMTPentagon Urged to Commit to 'Consistent’ Probing of 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'
12:26 GMTMacron Files Legal Complaint After Being Photographed in Swimsuit - Report
12:10 GMT'Odd Bunch': Man Utd Doesn't 'Play Well Enough as Team' to Win Premier League, Pundit Warns
12:03 GMTProbe Into Beirut Port Blast Suspended as Lawsuit Filed Against Judge, Report Says
11:50 GMTAustralia's New South Wales to Gradually Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Starting October
11:39 GMTUnions Boss: Europe's Drivers Don't Want to Return to UK & Help Country 'Get out of the Sh*t'
11:37 GMTOver 60% of Germans Want Laschet's Resignation as CDU Leader After Party's Defeat, Poll Shows
11:31 GMTAngelina Jolie, The Weeknd Fuel Dating Rumours After Being Seen Going Out in Los Angeles
11:14 GMTAfghanistan's Banking System Might Collapse 'Any Day Now' Over Lack of Cash, Watchdog Warns
11:03 GMTUS Navy Says Bahrain Has Agreed to Join Its New Drone and AI-Powered Persian Gulf Task Force
10:58 GMTCOVID Lockdowns Have Led to Giant Rats Emerging From UK Toilets, Expert Says
10:58 GMTWATCH 'Egg' Get Thrown at French President Macron
10:48 GMTWho Are the Candidates to Take Over as German Chancellor From Angela Merkel?