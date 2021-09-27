Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/oxford-paper-links-gas-price-hike-in-europe-to-cold-winter-fears-1089458204.html
Oxford Paper Links Gas Price Hike in Europe to Cold Winter Fears
Oxford Paper Links Gas Price Hike in Europe to Cold Winter Fears
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ongoing surge in gas prices across the world, most notably in Europe, is caused, among other things, by fears that the upcoming winter... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T18:02+0000
2021-09-27T18:06+0000
news
economy
gas prices
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16049/90/160499082_0:736:1333:1486_1920x0_80_0_0_ae4da011c1f70857a914453ad499b5f9.jpg
Spot prices for gas have been on the rise in Europe since early 2021, ranging from historic lows to unprecedented highs. Over the past year, imports of both natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) have declined in Europe, with the trend accompanied by a drop in European production, the institute said.The authors believe that if their hypothesis proves right, the prices will continue surging. Conversely, if the winter turns out mild, gas will slightly drop in price, subject to a range of supporting criteria. These include a reasonable performance of non-gas power generation units, the return to higher levels of output of several currently underperforming LNG export plants, and a rebound in Russian pipeline supplies to Europe.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16049/90/160499082_0:611:1333:1611_1920x0_80_0_0_ac79733d3e643416540ceb2394cfc316.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, economy, gas prices

Oxford Paper Links Gas Price Hike in Europe to Cold Winter Fears

18:02 GMT 27.09.2021 (Updated: 18:06 GMT 27.09.2021)
© Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok / Go to the photo bankBooster pump station
Booster pump station - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ongoing surge in gas prices across the world, most notably in Europe, is caused, among other things, by fears that the upcoming winter will be as cold as the previous one, the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES) said in a fresh publication on Monday.
Spot prices for gas have been on the rise in Europe since early 2021, ranging from historic lows to unprecedented highs. Over the past year, imports of both natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) have declined in Europe, with the trend accompanied by a drop in European production, the institute said.
"Therefore, we conclude that with both the global LNG market in general and the European market in particular noticeably tighter, the ongoing price rally is driven by fundamentals, with an added ‘fear premium’ that the forthcoming winter could be as cold as that in 2020/21," the OIES report said.
The authors believe that if their hypothesis proves right, the prices will continue surging. Conversely, if the winter turns out mild, gas will slightly drop in price, subject to a range of supporting criteria. These include a reasonable performance of non-gas power generation units, the return to higher levels of output of several currently underperforming LNG export plants, and a rebound in Russian pipeline supplies to Europe.
004000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:25 GMTFuture Space Telescope Would Have Spotted Asteroid That Passed Earth Undetected, NASA Tells Media
19:18 GMTFlorida State Govt. to Probe Facebook For Election Interventions
19:18 GMTRussel Brand Shocked at Prospect That Trump 'Was Right' About Clinton & Russia Collusion
19:16 GMTUS Jury Reaches Verdict on R. Kelly: Finds Singer Guilty of Racketeering in Sex Trafficking Case
19:06 GMTRussian Military: Militants Launched Drone Toward Hmeimim Airbase, Pantsir-S Shot It Down
18:58 GMTDelta Variant May Yet Worsen to Slow America’s Return to Work, Fed’s Reserve Governor Says
18:56 GMTLabour MPs Revolt Against Party Leaders, Overwhelmingly Reject AUKUS Pact as Threat to World Peace
18:50 GMTRussian Consulate in Houston May Be Left With 2 Diplomats by End of 2021, Consul General Says
18:20 GMTUK Church in Grave Trouble After Using Tombs as Tables and Chairs in Graveyard Beer Fest
18:19 GMTUS Judge Grants Unconditional Release of Man Who Tried to Kill President Reagan
18:02 GMTOxford Paper Links Gas Price Hike in Europe to Cold Winter Fears
17:36 GMTDutch Minister Fired for Criticism of COVID-19 Passes Steps Down as Parliament Member
17:20 GMTPiers Morgan Says World Needs 'Urgent Vaccine' From 'Pampered Prima Donnas' Harry & Meghan
17:18 GMT'Caesar Entering Rome': Ex-Manchester United Boss Calls Cristiano Ronaldo's Return 'Fantastic'
17:10 GMTWATCH Joe Biden Receive COVID Booster Shot
17:10 GMTChina Curbs 'Not Medically Necessary' Abortions
17:04 GMTUS Deputy Secretary of State to Visit Geneva for Stability Talks With Russia - State Dept.
16:44 GMTMessi Likely to Play for PSG Against Man City in Champions League, Media Says
16:40 GMTUS Drug Enforcement Administration Warns of Fake Prescription Pills With Fentanyl, Meth
16:37 GMT'Convenient Scapegoat': Imran Khan Urges West Against Blaming Pakistan For 'Unwinnable' Afghan War