North Korea Has Fired 'Unidentified Projectile' into Sea of Japan, Seoul's Military Claims

North Korea Has Fired 'Unidentified Projectile' into Sea of Japan, Seoul's Military Claims

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported early on Tuesday morning that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) had fired at least one... 27.09.2021

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1089463019.jpg?1632782065

The test launch came just moments before the DPRK's envoy to the United Nations was set to address the UN General Assembly underway in New York.According to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency, the JCS gave no further indication of how many projectiles had been fired or what type they were. The DPRK has used the Sea of Japan to test a number of new short-range ballistic missiles in recent years, but the socialist country also recently unveiled a new missile fired from a train car, intended to enhance its survivability from a strike by another nation.Taking the podium in New York, Ambassador Kim Sung said no one can deny the DPRK's right to self defense and to test weapons, given the hostile policies of other nations. However, he indicated that if the US gives up its "hostile policy, we are also prepared to respond willingly at any time."Kim added that if the US is serious about ending the Korean War, it should give up its hostile policy, stop its military exercises aimed at the DPRK as well as the deployment of strategic weapons.Earlier on Monday, a spokesperson for the US Department of State said the US is "prepared to meet with the DPRK without preconditions and we certainly hope that the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach."The test comes a day after Kim Yo Jong, Deputy Department Director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers' Party of Korea, also said the country remains open to an inter-Korean summit with leaders from the Republic of Korea, as the South is officially known, but only if mutual “respect” and “impartiality” are guaranteed and the South drops its double-standards.Last week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for a joint declaration on ending the state of war with the DPRK. The two nations discussed such an endeavor in 2018 amid a historic rapprochement and laid the groundwork for it in two declarations in April and September of that year. However, as peace talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then-US President Donald Trump stalled, so did inter-Korean talks.The largest stumbling blocks have been strangling economic sanctions against the DPRK intended to force it to give up its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs, and the continued presence of 28,000 US troops in South Korea. Seoul has continued to engage in military operations with the US, which the North has said indicate the South's lack of seriousness about peace.

