Next Generation K-pop Girl Band ITZY Tops iTunes Chart With ‘Crazy in Love’ Album

JYP Entertainment’s girl band ITZY scaled the top of the ITunes Worldwide album chart with their first full-length album "Crazy in Love" on 27 September. The MV for the title track "Loco" is all about the feeling crazy attracted to someone – the same producer that made ITZY's "Dalla Dalla" (2019) and "Wannabe" (2020) is behind it. ITZY debuted in 2019 with "Dalla Dalla," winning a loyal hoard of fans from the start.Recently the band featured in a hugely popular Adidas campaign, further growing their fandom.

