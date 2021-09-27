Registration was successful!
Next Generation K-pop Girl Band ITZY Tops iTunes Chart With 'Crazy in Love' Album
Next Generation K-pop Girl Band ITZY Tops iTunes Chart With ‘Crazy in Love’ Album
Next Generation K-pop Girl Band ITZY Tops iTunes Chart With ‘Crazy in Love’ Album 10:46 GMT 27.09.2021 (Updated: 13:12 GMT 29.09.2021)
The representatives of millennial generation proved influence with debut album.
JYP Entertainment’s girl band ITZY scaled the top of the ITunes Worldwide album chart with their first full-length album "Crazy in Love" on 27 September.
The MV for the title track "Loco" is all about the feeling crazy attracted to someone – the same producer that made ITZY's "Dalla Dalla" (2019) and "Wannabe" (2020) is behind it.
ITZY debuted in 2019 with "Dalla Dalla," winning a loyal hoard of fans from the start.
Recently the band featured in a hugely popular Adidas campaign, further growing their fandom.