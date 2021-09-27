Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/nearly-half-of-germans-prefer-spds-nominee-scholz-as-new-chancellor-poll-shows-1089438927.html
Nearly Half of Germans Prefer SPD's Nominee Scholz as New Chancellor, Poll Shows
Nearly Half of Germans Prefer SPD's Nominee Scholz as New Chancellor, Poll Shows
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Almost 50% of Germans would welcome the Social Democrats' (SPD) leader, Olaf Scholz, as a federal chancellor, a poll conducted by the Wahlen... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T07:53+0000
2021-09-27T08:19+0000
europe
germany
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089439687_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ce69ed367c3077d18382f718ecd30851.jpg
The Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) leader Armin Laschet received the preliminary support of 24% of voters, and Annalena Baerbock, the Green Party chancellor candidate, was chosen by only 14% of the poll participants.When asked about the traits of a prospective chancellor, 67% respondents believed Scholz to be the most fitting candidate. But 29% thought that Laschet would cope with the work the best, and 23% were sure of Baerbock.The data were collected via phone interviews with 1,338 Germans, that was made a week prior to the election, and via the poll conducted on the election day among 41,373 voters.Additionally, the exit polls carried out by the national ARD and ZDF broadcasters, showed that the SPD had lead in the federal election, followed by the conservative CDU/CSU block and the Greens.The election took place in Germany on Sunday. In compliance with the results, the government will be formed and a new chancellor will be appointed. Incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel announced her intention to step down after 16 years of serving as the German leader.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089439687_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25bec012acfc971c2c7857a6ed3d3e3e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, germany, elections

Nearly Half of Germans Prefer SPD's Nominee Scholz as New Chancellor, Poll Shows

07:53 GMT 27.09.2021 (Updated: 08:19 GMT 27.09.2021)
© REUTERS / HANNIBAL HANSCHKESocial Democratic Party (SPD) leader and top candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a microphone as Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig walks behind him, one day after the general elections in Berlin, Germany
Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader and top candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a microphone as Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig walks behind him, one day after the general elections in Berlin, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Almost 50% of Germans would welcome the Social Democrats' (SPD) leader, Olaf Scholz, as a federal chancellor, a poll conducted by the Wahlen research group showed.
The Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) leader Armin Laschet received the preliminary support of 24% of voters, and Annalena Baerbock, the Green Party chancellor candidate, was chosen by only 14% of the poll participants.
When asked about the traits of a prospective chancellor, 67% respondents believed Scholz to be the most fitting candidate. But 29% thought that Laschet would cope with the work the best, and 23% were sure of Baerbock.
The data were collected via phone interviews with 1,338 Germans, that was made a week prior to the election, and via the poll conducted on the election day among 41,373 voters.
Additionally, the exit polls carried out by the national ARD and ZDF broadcasters, showed that the SPD had lead in the federal election, followed by the conservative CDU/CSU block and the Greens.
The election took place in Germany on Sunday. In compliance with the results, the government will be formed and a new chancellor will be appointed. Incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel announced her intention to step down after 16 years of serving as the German leader.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:32 GMTAshraf Ghani's Twitter Page Posts Message Indicating He Didn't Endorse the Taliban's Rule
08:16 GMTBritish Warship Plows Through Taiwan Strait Amid Beijing-Taipei Tensions
08:09 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Meets With Senior Bahrain Officials, UAE
07:53 GMTNearly Half of Germans Prefer SPD's Nominee Scholz as New Chancellor, Poll Shows
07:27 GMTRegistration Cock-Up: Hundreds of Finnish Cars Get Number Plates With Word 'D**k'
07:27 GMTSPD's Olaf Scholz Wants Coalition With Greens, FDP, Urges Conservatives to Become Opposition
07:26 GMT'Against Established Science': Swedish Doctors Pen Open Letter Against Vaccination of 12-Year-Olds
07:15 GMTTrans Rights Clash in Britain: Conservatives and Labour Can't Decide 'Who Has a Cervix'
07:01 GMTRussia's Security Service Detains Five Neo-Nazis Planning Terror Attack in Bashkiria
06:54 GMTDoctors in Israel 'Angry' at COVID-19 Patients Who Refused Vaccination
06:23 GMTOne Dead After 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Crete, Greece - Video
05:42 GMTBoJo Mulls Scrambling Army to Deliver Fuel Amid Panic Buying Triggered By HGV Driver Shortfall
05:30 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Wins Direct Mandate in Saarlouis District
05:25 GMTNorway's Post-COVID-19 Re-Opening Turns 'Life-Threatening' Amid Drunken Street Fights
05:24 GMTLive Outside Christian Democratic Union HQ After German Elections
04:36 GMTTrump's Georgia Rally: How Could 'Election Fraud' Card Play Out for Republicans in 2022 Midterms?
04:12 GMTNorth Korea's KCNA Labels US 'Most Heinous Human Rights Abuser'
03:00 GMTRome Says G20 Summit on Afghanistan Expected in Coming Weeks
02:51 GMTGermany's Social Democrats Win Election After Gaining 25.7% of Votes
02:24 GMTMerkel's District in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Falls Into SPD's Hands