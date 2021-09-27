Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/messi-likely-to-play-for-psg-against-man-city-in-champions-league-media-says-1089455613.html
Messi Likely to Play for PSG Against Man City in Champions League, Media Says
Messi Likely to Play for PSG Against Man City in Champions League, Media Says
Commenting on Lionel Messi's condition, PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino reportedly expressed hope that he “can play” in the vital match against the Premier... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T16:44+0000
2021-09-27T16:44+0000
sport
football match
paris saint-germain (psg)
manchester city
lionel messi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089456202_0:0:2961:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_d248617fcef671f20faf49b52ab64f3e.jpg
Even though PSG football ace Lionel Messi sustained a knee injury during the Ligue 1 match against Lyon last week, he now appears set to make his mark in Wednesday's Champions League clash between PSG and Manchester City, The Daily Mail reports.According to the newspaper, while the Argentine captain missed the PSG-Montpellier game last Saturday, which his team won 2-0, recent photos that show him training alongside his teammates imply he's ready to go. Pochettino added: “We have to be cautious to see how he evolves in the next few days.”As the newspaper points out, Messi had a scan on his knee and “the results were positive and injury fears allayed.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089456202_125:0:2854:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_56141809867309195a84f3532f95a64c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, football match, paris saint-germain (psg), manchester city, lionel messi

Messi Likely to Play for PSG Against Man City in Champions League, Media Says

16:44 GMT 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIERSeptember 27, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during training
September 27, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during training - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Commenting on Lionel Messi's condition, PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino reportedly expressed hope that he “can play” in the vital match against the Premier League champs.
Even though PSG football ace Lionel Messi sustained a knee injury during the Ligue 1 match against Lyon last week, he now appears set to make his mark in Wednesday's Champions League clash between PSG and Manchester City, The Daily Mail reports.
According to the newspaper, while the Argentine captain missed the PSG-Montpellier game last Saturday, which his team won 2-0, recent photos that show him training alongside his teammates imply he's ready to go.
“As you've seen in the medical update which comes out before the press conference, we are going to assess him,” said Pochettino. “We hope he improves and on Sunday we will be able to give a positive update. We hope everything goes well and he will be available again.”
Pochettino added: “We have to be cautious to see how he evolves in the next few days.”
As the newspaper points out, Messi had a scan on his knee and “the results were positive and injury fears allayed.”
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:36 GMTDutch Minister Fired for Criticism of COVID-19 Passes Steps Down as Parliament Member
17:20 GMTPiers Morgan Says World Needs 'Urgent Vaccine' From 'Pampered Prima Donnas' Harry & Meghan
17:18 GMT'Caesar Entering Rome': Ex-Manchester United Boss Calls Cristiano Ronaldo's Return 'Fantastic'
17:10 GMTJoe Biden Receives COVID Booster Shot, Delivers Remarks
17:10 GMTChina Curbs 'Not Medically Necessary' Abortions
17:04 GMTUS Deputy Secretary of State to Visit Geneva for Stability Talks With Russia - State Dept.
16:44 GMTMessi Likely to Play for PSG Against Man City in Champions League, Media Says
16:40 GMTUS Drug Enforcement Administration Warns of Fake Prescription Pills With Fentanyl, Meth
16:37 GMT'Convenient Scapegoat': Imran Khan Urges West Against Blaming Pakistan For 'Unwinnable' Afghan War
16:30 GMTFBI: US Murder Rate Increases 29% in 2020 Amid Pandemic
16:24 GMTBiden’s Domestic Agenda Faces ‘Do-or-Die’ Moment in Anticipation of Three Crucial Votes
16:06 GMTPfizer Starts Second Phase of Testing New Antiviral COVID-19 Oral Drug in Exposed Adults
16:04 GMTIran Denies IAEA Access to Karaj Nuclear Facility Due to Ongoing Sabotage Probe
15:58 GMTParis Says France Not 'Abandoning' Mali by Upgrading Its Military Presence in Sahel
15:49 GMTBiden to Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot Live on TV Monday
15:46 GMTUK to Spend Billions to Become Science & Space Superpower
15:44 GMTOne of Prince Andrew's Legal Battles Reportedly Ends
15:40 GMTTaliban Unpredictability Poses Biggest Constraint for US Evacuation Efforts, State Department Says
15:25 GMTIt Never Rains But it Pours: How Energy Crisis, Brexit & COVID May Backfire on UK This Christmas
15:08 GMTAstraZeneca, Sputnik Light Combo Causes Strong Neutralizing Antibody Response, RDIF Says