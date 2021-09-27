Messi Likely to Play for PSG Against Man City in Champions League, Media Says

Even though PSG football ace Lionel Messi sustained a knee injury during the Ligue 1 match against Lyon last week, he now appears set to make his mark in Wednesday's Champions League clash between PSG and Manchester City, The Daily Mail reports.According to the newspaper, while the Argentine captain missed the PSG-Montpellier game last Saturday, which his team won 2-0, recent photos that show him training alongside his teammates imply he's ready to go. Pochettino added: “We have to be cautious to see how he evolves in the next few days.”As the newspaper points out, Messi had a scan on his knee and “the results were positive and injury fears allayed.”
Commenting on Lionel Messi's condition, PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino reportedly expressed hope that he “can play” in the vital match against the Premier League champs.
“As you've seen in the medical update which comes out before the press conference, we are going to assess him,” said Pochettino. “We hope he improves and on Sunday we will be able to give a positive update. We hope everything goes well and he will be available again.”
