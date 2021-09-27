https://sputniknews.com/20210927/maybe-jetlag-from-the-us-tour-indian-lawmaker-hits-out-at-pm-modi-for-leaving-his-domain-1089439493.html

Indian parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi has objected to the way Narendra Modi is supervising the construction site of the new Indian Parliament complex being built in New Delhi, saying it is not the prime minister's domain. The prominent Muslim leader and head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party pointed out on Monday that Modi had inspected the construction site without being accompanied by Om Birla, speaker of Lok Sabha, the Indian parliament's lower house.According to Owaisi, the step violated the principle of "Separation of Powers that is part of the basic structure of the constitution".Modi made an unannounced visit to the site where the new parliament building is being built, late on Sunday night, a few hours after his return from the US. He spent almost an hour at the construction site conducting a first-hand inspection of the project expected to be finished by the end of next year. Modi's nocturnal inspection of the site drew all sorts of reactions, with one person suggesting that it was a photo opportunity to divert public attention from what the tweeter described as an "embarrassing" trip to the United States. During the three-day US visit, Modi held bilateral talks with President Joe Biden, participated in the first in-person Quad summit and addressed the United Nations General Assembly.The new parliament building is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government's ambitious Central Vista project and is being built at a cost of $116 million.The Central Vista project aims to redevelop a 2-mile stretch that lies at the heart of Lutyens' Delhi built by the British in the 1930s. The project's implementation has required the demolition and rebuilding of several iconic government buildings.

