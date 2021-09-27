'Maybe Jetlag from the US Tour': Indian Lawmaker Hits Out at PM Modi for Leaving His 'Domain'
© AFP 2021 / MONEY SHARMAIndia's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark country’s 75th Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15, 2021.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on 10 December 2020, and the project is likely to be completed by the end of 2022. The building is part of the Central Vista project that has been criticised by the opposition as a sheer "waste of money".
Indian parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi has objected to the way Narendra Modi is supervising the construction site of the new Indian Parliament complex being built in New Delhi, saying it is not the prime minister's domain.
The prominent Muslim leader and head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party pointed out on Monday that Modi had inspected the construction site without being accompanied by Om Birla, speaker of Lok Sabha, the Indian parliament's lower house.
According to Owaisi, the step violated the principle of "Separation of Powers that is part of the basic structure of the constitution".
Parliament isn’t @PMOIndia’s domain. Why was he there without @loksabhaspeaker? Did Speaker permit him? This violates principle of Separation of Powers, which is part of Basic Structure of constitution. Maybe it was the jet lag from his US tour. It was AM there but PM was here.. pic.twitter.com/ZZ9wBV9DbC— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 27, 2021
Modi made an unannounced visit to the site where the new parliament building is being built, late on Sunday night, a few hours after his return from the US.
He spent almost an hour at the construction site conducting a first-hand inspection of the project expected to be finished by the end of next year.
He works 24x7. PM @narendramodi returned to #India on Sunday after a 3-day hectic visit to #US. There was Mann ki Baat in the morning, followed by a series of meetings till past 8 pm. Then he surprised everybody by driving down to new Parliament House construction site.— Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) September 27, 2021
Watch: pic.twitter.com/Y1QJy1GMUR
Modi's nocturnal inspection of the site drew all sorts of reactions, with one person suggesting that it was a photo opportunity to divert public attention from what the tweeter described as an "embarrassing" trip to the United States. During the three-day US visit, Modi held bilateral talks with President Joe Biden, participated in the first in-person Quad summit and addressed the United Nations General Assembly.
To divert attension from the failure and embarrassing US visit, Modi is doing photoshoot at construction site of new parliament building.— INCShekhar✋ (@Shekhar50330166) September 27, 2021
The new parliament building is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government's ambitious Central Vista project and is being built at a cost of $116 million.
The Central Vista project aims to redevelop a 2-mile stretch that lies at the heart of Lutyens' Delhi built by the British in the 1930s. The project's implementation has required the demolition and rebuilding of several iconic government buildings.