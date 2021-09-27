Registration was successful!
International
Live Outside Christian Democratic Union HQ After German Elections

Live Outside Christian Democratic Union HQ After German Elections
Live Outside Christian Democratic Union HQ After German Elections
Germans went to the polls on Sunday to elect the next parliament, which will appoint Angela Merkel's successor.
europe
germany
elections
Sputnik is live outside the Christian Democratic Union (CDU)'s HQ in Berlin as the party’s candidate for the post of German chancellor, Armin Laschet, is expected to arrive.The main parties that are vying for power in the elections are the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc, headed by Merkel's successor and premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), led by the vice chancellor and finance minister, Olaf Scholz, the Greens, the Free Democratic Party (FDP), the Left Party, and Alternative for Germany (AfD).A total of 299 seats will go to the candidates who win in single-member constituencies. The rest are to be distributed among the parties that have overcome the 5% threshold.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Why is this anti-Russian govno being given special coverage here, 5th column?
Thumbs down, israeloamerican tools.
germany
Live Outside Christian Democratic Union HQ After German Elections
Live Outside Christian Democratic Union HQ After German Elections
europe, germany, elections

Live Outside Christian Democratic Union HQ After German Elections

05:24 GMT 27.09.2021
Germans went to the polls on Sunday to elect the next parliament, which will appoint Angela Merkel’s successor.
Sputnik is live outside the Christian Democratic Union (CDU)'s HQ in Berlin as the party’s candidate for the post of German chancellor, Armin Laschet, is expected to arrive.
The main parties that are vying for power in the elections are the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc, headed by Merkel's successor and premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), led by the vice chancellor and finance minister, Olaf Scholz, the Greens, the Free Democratic Party (FDP), the Left Party, and Alternative for Germany (AfD).
A total of 299 seats will go to the candidates who win in single-member constituencies. The rest are to be distributed among the parties that have overcome the 5% threshold.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Popular comments
Why is this anti-Russian govno being given special coverage here, 5th column?
vtvot tak
27 September, 08:28 GMT
000000
Thumbs down, israeloamerican tools.
vtvot tak
27 September, 08:29 GMT
000000
