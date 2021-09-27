Sputnik is live outside the Christian Democratic Union (CDU)'s HQ in Berlin as the party’s candidate for the post of German chancellor, Armin Laschet, is expected to arrive.The main parties that are vying for power in the elections are the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc, headed by Merkel's successor and premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), led by the vice chancellor and finance minister, Olaf Scholz, the Greens, the Free Democratic Party (FDP), the Left Party, and Alternative for Germany (AfD).A total of 299 seats will go to the candidates who win in single-member constituencies. The rest are to be distributed among the parties that have overcome the 5% threshold.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Live Outside Christian Democratic Union HQ After German Elections
Germans went to the polls on Sunday to elect the next parliament, which will appoint Angela Merkel’s successor.
