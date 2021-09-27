Registration was successful!
K-pop Queen CL Drops MV Teaser for New Track
K-pop Queen CL Drops MV Teaser for New Track
The new pre-released track is called "No Lover Like Me."
2NE1 band member, singer CL, unveiled her album's second single by dropping a new MV teaser on 27 September. It's from the solo album "Alpha" and will be out on 29 September. The talented singer earlier went viral on social media following the release of her single "Spicy" in August. Earlier, the soloist participated in this year's Met Gala dressed in a one-piece denim outfit inspired by traditional Korean garb.
K-pop Queen CL Drops MV Teaser for New Track
10:45 GMT 27.09.2021 (Updated: 13:11 GMT 29.09.2021)
The new pre-released track is called “No Lover Like Me.”
2NE1 band member, singer CL, unveiled her album's second single by dropping a new MV teaser on 27 September.
It's from the solo album "Alpha" and will be out on 29 September.
The talented singer earlier went viral on social media following the release of her single "Spicy" in August.
Earlier, the soloist participated in this year's Met Gala dressed in a one-piece denim outfit inspired by traditional Korean garb.