Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Lava Continues to Flow From Volcano on Spanish Island of La Palma
https://sputniknews.com/20210927/k-pop-queen-cl-drops-mv-teaser-for-new-track-1089513302.html
K-pop Queen CL Drops MV Teaser for New Track
K-pop Queen CL Drops MV Teaser for New Track
The new pre-released track is called “No Lover Like Me.” 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T10:45+0000
2021-09-29T13:11+0000
k-pop
south korea
music
news
society
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089516287_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2f8cc1013963a164fb7927b041d26a3f.jpg
2NE1 band member, singer CL, unveiled her album's second single by dropping a new MV teaser on 27 September. It's from the solo album "Alpha" and will be out on 29 September. The talented singer earlier went viral on social media following the release of her single "Spicy" in August. Earlier, the soloist participated in this year's Met Gala dressed in a one-piece denim outfit inspired by traditional Korean garb.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1d/1089516287_141:0:1101:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3c0b86ba0126b2eab6694e976ba919ce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
k-pop, south korea, music, news, society

K-pop Queen CL Drops MV Teaser for New Track

10:45 GMT 27.09.2021 (Updated: 13:11 GMT 29.09.2021)
© Photo : YouTube/CL Official ChannelCL - Lover Like Me (Official Video)
CL - Lover Like Me (Official Video) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© Photo : YouTube/CL Official Channel
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
The new pre-released track is called “No Lover Like Me.”
2NE1 band member, singer CL, unveiled her album's second single by dropping a new MV teaser on 27 September.
It's from the solo album "Alpha" and will be out on 29 September.
The talented singer earlier went viral on social media following the release of her single "Spicy" in August.
Earlier, the soloist participated in this year's Met Gala dressed in a one-piece denim outfit inspired by traditional Korean garb.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:36 GMT'Restless Anal Syndrome' Reported as Result of COVID-19
14:28 GMTUS Senate Can Take Action on Wednesday to Fund Gov't, Prevent Shutdown, Schumer Says
14:00 GMTImprovement of China-India Border Outpost Proves PLA’s Logistics Capability, Boosts Soldiers’ Morale
13:50 GMTArmy to the Rescue: UK to Mobilise Soldiers in ‘Couple of Days’ to Drive Tankers Amid Fuel Crisis
13:48 GMTExperts Say Mont Blanc's Elevation Decreased by 3 Feet Since 2017
13:14 GMTChina's J-20 Stealth Fighters With Domestic Engines Dazzle Crowd at Airshow China Opening
13:01 GMTAustralia Admits It Discussed Julian Assange Case With US Secretary of State Blinken
12:57 GMTAncient Text Shedding Light on Mystical Jewish Sect May Solve Enigma of Qumran’s Dead Sea Scrolls
12:46 GMT'Can't Compromise': Sidhu Lists Reasons for Leaving Post as Punjab Congress Chief Ahead of Polls
12:40 GMTTwitter Abuzz as Will Smith Confirms He And Wife Jada Have an Open Relationship Outside Marriage
12:36 GMTPakistan Rejects India's Charge of Infiltrating 'Militants' into Kashmir After LeT Operative Nabbed
12:34 GMTUS Media Accuses Biden of Being Soft on Moscow Amid GOP Furor Over Access to Central Asian Bases
12:34 GMTFootballers Praise Messi After He Scores Maiden PSG Goal Against Man City in Champions League
12:33 GMTMI6 Ex-Chief 'Added Authenticity' to New James Bond Film by Donating Prop, Says Media
12:30 GMTAlibaba to Ban Sale of Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment on Its Platform
12:20 GMTNext Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Promises to Focus on Security, Diplomacy
12:18 GMTAlmost 90% of Russians Think Start of Nuclear War in 2-3 Years Unlikely, Survey Shows
11:38 GMTJPMorgan Chase ‘Scenario-Planning’ for ‘Potentially Catastrophic’ US Credit Default
11:34 GMTIllinois Man Dies After Rabid Bat Bites His Neck, in First Human Case of Rabies Since 1954
11:19 GMTPutin Praises Russian-Turkish Cooperation on Libya, Syria, Other International Issues