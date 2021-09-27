https://sputniknews.com/20210927/k-pop-queen-cl-drops-mv-teaser-for-new-track-1089513302.html

K-pop Queen CL Drops MV Teaser for New Track

The new pre-released track is called “No Lover Like Me.” 27.09.2021, Sputnik International

2NE1 band member, singer CL, unveiled her album's second single by dropping a new MV teaser on 27 September. It's from the solo album "Alpha" and will be out on 29 September. The talented singer earlier went viral on social media following the release of her single "Spicy" in August. Earlier, the soloist participated in this year's Met Gala dressed in a one-piece denim outfit inspired by traditional Korean garb.

