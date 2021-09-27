Registration was successful!
Israeli PM Bennett Accuses Iran of Seeking to Dominate Mideast 'Under a Nuclear Umbrella'
Tel Aviv has spent over a decade accusing Tehran of secretly pursuing nuclear weapons, and has threatened to take unilateral military action against the... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
middle east
Israeli PM Bennett Accuses Iran of Seeking to Dominate Mideast 'Under a Nuclear Umbrella' 13:19 GMT 27.09.2021 (Updated: 13:24 GMT 27.09.2021) Being updated
Tel Aviv has spent over a decade accusing Tehran of secretly pursuing nuclear weapons, and has threatened to take unilateral military action against the Islamic Republic to prevent it from building a nuke. Iran denies that it has any plans to pursue nukes, and has urged the international community to pressure Israel to dismantle its own nukes.