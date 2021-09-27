Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/iran-denies-iaea-access-to-karaj-nuclear-facility-due-to-ongoing-sabotage-probe-1089455685.html
Iran Denies IAEA Access to Karaj Nuclear Facility Due to Ongoing Sabotage Probe
Iran Denies IAEA Access to Karaj Nuclear Facility Due to Ongoing Sabotage Probe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leadership of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been informed that the agreement on access to surveillance cameras is... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T16:04+0000
2021-09-27T16:04+0000
world
middle east
iran
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
nuclear deal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083382354_0:74:3377:1974_1920x0_80_0_0_26e1adfd0de6daed2973ada1acddee8e.jpg
"Mr Grossi is aware of the fact that the agreement reached in a form of a joint statement does not include the clauses on provision of surveillance cameras from the Karaj complex, as this facility is still under investigation of the security forces over the June sabotage," Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said, as quoted by the national Tasnim news agency.IAEA inspectors were given access to all the requested locations in Iran last week except the Karaj facility, according to a statement obtained by Sputnik on Sunday. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi pointed out that this was contrary to the September 12 agreement, which gave permission to the IAEA to service all surveillance equipment.The joint statement between Iran and the IAEA was issued earlier this month, when Grossi visited Tehran to hold negotiations with AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami. The document reflects the readiness of both sides to cooperate and permission for the IAEA to replace memory cards in the surveillance system at Iranian nuclear sites.In 2015, Iran joined the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, plus Germany) and the European Union. It obligated Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and significantly decrease its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and took up hardline policies against Iran, prompting the country largely to abandon its own commitments.Last Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced his administration's readiness to abide by the JCPOA again, given Tehran does the same.
https://sputniknews.com/20210917/gantz-israel-could-accept-return-to-jcpoa-if-us-has-plan-b-for-irans-nuclear-program-1089174485.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083382354_324:0:3053:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_85c35a1e3e433230fd205e32dfab59b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, middle east, iran, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), nuclear deal

Iran Denies IAEA Access to Karaj Nuclear Facility Due to Ongoing Sabotage Probe

16:04 GMT 27.09.2021
© AP Photo / IRIB In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility, some 200 miles (322 km) south of the capital Tehran, Iran
In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility, some 200 miles (322 km) south of the capital Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© AP Photo / IRIB
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leadership of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been informed that the agreement on access to surveillance cameras is not applicable to the centrifuge assembly facility in Karaj, as now it is being examined in the June sabotage case, an Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman said on Monday.
"Mr Grossi is aware of the fact that the agreement reached in a form of a joint statement does not include the clauses on provision of surveillance cameras from the Karaj complex, as this facility is still under investigation of the security forces over the June sabotage," Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said, as quoted by the national Tasnim news agency.
IAEA inspectors were given access to all the requested locations in Iran last week except the Karaj facility, according to a statement obtained by Sputnik on Sunday. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi pointed out that this was contrary to the September 12 agreement, which gave permission to the IAEA to service all surveillance equipment.
The joint statement between Iran and the IAEA was issued earlier this month, when Grossi visited Tehran to hold negotiations with AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami. The document reflects the readiness of both sides to cooperate and permission for the IAEA to replace memory cards in the surveillance system at Iranian nuclear sites.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issues a statement at the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, July 27, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
Gantz: Israel Could Accept Return to JCPOA if US Has ‘Plan B’ for Iran’s Nuclear Program
17 September, 23:37 GMT
In 2015, Iran joined the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, plus Germany) and the European Union. It obligated Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and significantly decrease its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and took up hardline policies against Iran, prompting the country largely to abandon its own commitments.

Last Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced his administration's readiness to abide by the JCPOA again, given Tehran does the same.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:24 GMTBiden’s Domestic Agenda Faces ‘Do-or-Die’ Moment in Anticipation of Three Crucial Votes
16:06 GMTPfizer Starts Second Phase of Testing New Antiviral COVID-19 Oral Drug in Exposed Adults
16:04 GMTIran Denies IAEA Access to Karaj Nuclear Facility Due to Ongoing Sabotage Probe
15:58 GMTParis Says France Not 'Abandoning' Mali by Upgrading Its Military Presence in Sahel
15:49 GMTBiden to Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot Live on TV Monday
15:46 GMTUK to Spend Billions to Become Science & Space Superpower
15:44 GMTOne of Prince Andrew's Legal Battles Reportedly Ends
15:40 GMTTaliban Unpredictability Poses Biggest Constraint for US Evacuation Efforts, State Department Says
15:25 GMTIt Never Rains But it Pours: How Energy Crisis, Brexit & COVID May Backfire on UK This Christmas
15:08 GMTAstraZeneca, Sputnik Light Combo Causes Strong Neutralizing Antibody Response, RDIF Says
15:04 GMTChina Slams UK for Harbouring ‘Evil Intentions’ After British Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait
15:04 GMT‘Iraq WMDs’ Architect John Bolton Claims Terrorists Could Get Nukes in Wake of US Afghan Pullout
14:57 GMTWoman Faces Up to 9 Years in Prison for Starting Cali Wildfire After Allegedly Boiling Bear Urine
14:57 GMTBritish MP Allegedly Threatened Woman With Acid, Sending Naked Photos to Her Children
14:55 GMT'James Bond is Male Character!’ No Time to Die Producer Dispels Rumour of 'Black Woman' as Next 007
14:43 GMTAfghanistan Withdraws Participation in UN General Assembly Debate
14:31 GMTFacebook Pauses 'Instagram Kids' to Introduce Changes After User Backlash
14:13 GMTRihanna's Lingerie Brand Fashion Show Slammed Online Over Non-White Women Wearing Braids
14:06 GMTBlue Origin to Conduct 2nd Human Launch of New Shepard With 4 Astronauts on 12 October
13:54 GMTTwitter Feature Rolling Bitcoin Major Milestone for Cryptocurrency, Coingecko Co-Founder Says