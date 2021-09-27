Hurricane Sam Weakens but Remains Powerful, No Threat to Land

Sam is expected to slowly weaken over the next couple of days while remaining a 'major hurricane' with maximized sustained winds of 125 mph. Sam was centered well offshore from land, "located about 850 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands," the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.A major hurricane is classified as one with winds of at least 111 mph, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Sam is the 18th named storm of the Atlantic, after Ida. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) updated its forecast in early August, predicting 15 to 21 named storms, including seven to 10 hurricanes, by the end of the season on Nov. 30.
