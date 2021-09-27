Registration was successful!
Harry Dunn; China; Northern Ireland Protocol Row; AUKUS; This Week's News Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Harry Dunn's case, Northern Ireland Protocol row, China's reaction to AUKUS... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T11:12+0000
2021-09-27T11:12+0000
northern ireland
radio
us
china
the mother of all talk shows
uk
harry dunn
northern ireland protocol
aukus
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Harry Dunn's case, Northern Ireland Protocol row, China's reaction to AUKUS, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Radd Seiger - Adviser and Spokesman for the Family of Harry Dunn about the recent developments in Harry Dunn's case. CCTV`.com Panview Commentator and Editor Tom McGregor brings us China's response to AUKUS. Kevin Meagher - former Labour advisor discusses with George the row surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
northern ireland, radio, us, china, the mother of all talk shows, uk, harry dunn, northern ireland protocol, aukus

27.09.2021
George Galloway
George Galloway
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Harry Dunn's case, Northern Ireland Protocol row, China's reaction to AUKUS, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Radd Seiger - Adviser and Spokesman for the Family of Harry Dunn about the recent developments in Harry Dunn's case. CCTV`.com Panview Commentator and Editor Tom McGregor brings us China's response to AUKUS. Kevin Meagher - former Labour advisor discusses with George the row surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
© 2021 Sputnik.
