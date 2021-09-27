Registration was successful!
International
North Korea Has Fired 'Unidentified Projectile' into Sea of Japan, Seoul's Military Claims

Greens to Strive for Vice-Chancellor Office in Future German Government - Reports
Greens to Strive for Vice-Chancellor Office in Future German Government - Reports
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The Greens will leverage their third place in the German general election to have one of its members, presumably party co-chair Robert Habeck, as vice chancellor, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Monday, citing sources in the party.
the greens
germany
angela merkel
coalition
german vice-chancellor
green
conservative
Earlier in the day, Habeck said that the Greens prioritize negotiating a coalition with the Social Democrats and the liberal Free Democrats but consultations with the conservative CDU/CSU bloc are also possible.The pivot to Habeck and away from the party's chancellor candidate, Annalena Baerbock, is explained by the party being convinced that she had a weaker showing than expected. Baerbock also failed to win her single-member constituency while Habeck was elected directly into the Bundestag, thus confirming his popularity.According to the German newspaper, the party thinks that it needs a shake-up. Just a few days ago, Habeck had his first talks with the Free Democratic Party (FDP), which is also aiming to enter the new coalition government.The German parliamentary elections took place on Sunday. The Social Democratic Party outperformed outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling CDU/CSU bloc by 1.6 percentage points. The Greens and the FDP came in third and fourth, respectively.The parties will now begin negotiations to form a coalition.
https://sputniknews.com/20210927/german-elections-does-cdu-have-any-chance-of-forming-coalition-with-greens--free-democrats-1089460401.html
The greens are the neo liberal version of merkel's nazis (neocons). They are not green by any stretch of imagination. The quislings are light blue.
the greens, germany, angela merkel, coalition, german vice-chancellor, green, conservative

Greens to Strive for Vice-Chancellor Office in Future German Government - Reports

21:57 GMT 27.09.2021
German Greens' co-leader Robert Habeck looks on during a press conference with chairwoman of the party and their top candidate Annalena Baerbock in Berlin, Germany September 27, 2021.
German Greens' co-leader Robert Habeck looks on during a press conference with chairwoman of the party and their top candidate Annalena Baerbock in Berlin, Germany September 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The Greens will leverage their third place in the German general election to have one of its members, presumably party co-chair Robert Habeck, as vice chancellor, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Monday, citing sources in the party.
Earlier in the day, Habeck said that the Greens prioritize negotiating a coalition with the Social Democrats and the liberal Free Democrats but consultations with the conservative CDU/CSU bloc are also possible.
The pivot to Habeck and away from the party's chancellor candidate, Annalena Baerbock, is explained by the party being convinced that she had a weaker showing than expected. Baerbock also failed to win her single-member constituency while Habeck was elected directly into the Bundestag, thus confirming his popularity.
Workers remove an election campaign poster showing Armin Laschet, candidate for Chancellor of Germany's Christian Democratic Union party CDU, the day after the German general elections, in Bad Segeberg near Hamburg, Germany, September 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
German Elections: Does CDU Have Any Chance of Forming Coalition With Greens & Free Democrats?
19:41 GMT
2
According to the German newspaper, the party thinks that it needs a shake-up. Just a few days ago, Habeck had his first talks with the Free Democratic Party (FDP), which is also aiming to enter the new coalition government.
The German parliamentary elections took place on Sunday. The Social Democratic Party outperformed outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling CDU/CSU bloc by 1.6 percentage points. The Greens and the FDP came in third and fourth, respectively.
The parties will now begin negotiations to form a coalition.
Popular comments
The greens are the neo liberal version of merkel's nazis (neocons). They are not green by any stretch of imagination. The quislings are light blue.
vtvot tak
28 September, 01:24 GMT
