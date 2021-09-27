Registration was successful!
BREAKING: North Korea Has Fired 'Unidentified Projectile' into Sea of Japan, Seoul's Military Claims

Greenland Foreign Minister Demoted Over Pro-Independence Statements - Reports
Greenland Foreign Minister Demoted Over Pro-Independence Statements - Reports
MURMANSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, has stripped Minister of Foreign Affairs, Business, Trade and Climate Pele Broberg of his... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
denmark
greenland
independence referendum
ethnicity
The news comes a week after the foreign minister told the Danish newspaper Berlingske that only ethnic Inuit people should be allowed to vote in a future vote on independence.Broberg from Naleraq, a centrist-populist pro-independence political party in Greenland, still remains responsible for business and trade.Greenland's prime minister said that Broberg's statements were contrary to the government's policy.The demoted minister, who openly advocates Greenlandic independence, said in a Facebook post that his comments were misunderstood and that all Greenlanders should be allowed to vote in an independence referendum, regardless of their ethnicity.In 2008, Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, held a referendum on self-government, in which 75% of the population voted for the possibility of declaring independence at any moment. To do this, they need to gain a majority in a referendum. Greenland's parliament can decide to hold a referendum independently.
The western zionist nazis do not like competition to their corruption.
denmark
greenland
denmark, greenland, independence referendum, ethnicity

Greenland Foreign Minister Demoted Over Pro-Independence Statements - Reports

22:12 GMT 27.09.2021
MURMANSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, has stripped Minister of Foreign Affairs, Business, Trade and Climate Pele Broberg of his responsibility for foreign affairs and climate issues over the latter's pro-independence statements, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation reported on Monday.
The news comes a week after the foreign minister told the Danish newspaper Berlingske that only ethnic Inuit people should be allowed to vote in a future vote on independence.
Broberg from Naleraq, a centrist-populist pro-independence political party in Greenland, still remains responsible for business and trade.
Greenland's prime minister said that Broberg's statements were contrary to the government's policy.
The demoted minister, who openly advocates Greenlandic independence, said in a Facebook post that his comments were misunderstood and that all Greenlanders should be allowed to vote in an independence referendum, regardless of their ethnicity.
In 2008, Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, held a referendum on self-government, in which 75% of the population voted for the possibility of declaring independence at any moment. To do this, they need to gain a majority in a referendum. Greenland's parliament can decide to hold a referendum independently.
Popular comments
The western zionist nazis do not like competition to their corruption.
vtvot tak
28 September, 01:33 GMT
