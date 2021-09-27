Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Outside Christian Democratic Union HQ After German Elections

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/german-foreign-minister-wins-direct-mandate-in-saarlouis-district-1089435160.html
German Foreign Minister Wins Direct Mandate in Saarlouis District
German Foreign Minister Wins Direct Mandate in Saarlouis District
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas won the direct mandate in his constituency, overcoming Peter Altmaier, the Federal Minister for Economic... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T05:30+0000
2021-09-27T05:30+0000
heiko maas
europe
germany
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0e/1080763446_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e2d801560eb491942a26e8af6bafed88.jpg
The district of Saarlouis saw a "duel" between Maas (Social Democrats, SPD) and Altmaier (Christian Democratic Union of Germany, CDU), with the foreign minister getting 36.92 percent of direct votes, while the economic minister got 27.84 percent.The Social Democrats (SPD) are winning in the German federal election with over 25 percent, according to voting results released by the electoral commission after data from all the districts had been processed. The conservatives’ bloc consisting of CDU and the Christian Social Union (CSU) is second with 24.1 percent.The Greens are third with 14.8 percent, while the Free Democratic Party (FDP) is fourth with 11.5 percent. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is fifth with 10.3 percent.The number of lawmakers in Germany’s Bundestag will rise from 709 to 735 following the Sunday election: SPD won 206 seats in the German parliament, while the CDU/CSU bloc won 196 seats.The Greens won 118 seats, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) - 92 seats, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party - 83 seats.The Left (DIE LiNKE) will be represented by 39 lawmakers, although the party failed to make it past the 5 percent threshold.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0e/1080763446_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2170e673d63ba18fd9e0781cb48eb02d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
heiko maas, europe, germany

German Foreign Minister Wins Direct Mandate in Saarlouis District

05:30 GMT 27.09.2021
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberGerman Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas won the direct mandate in his constituency, overcoming Peter Altmaier, the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy.
The district of Saarlouis saw a "duel" between Maas (Social Democrats, SPD) and Altmaier (Christian Democratic Union of Germany, CDU), with the foreign minister getting 36.92 percent of direct votes, while the economic minister got 27.84 percent.
The Social Democrats (SPD) are winning in the German federal election with over 25 percent, according to voting results released by the electoral commission after data from all the districts had been processed. The conservatives’ bloc consisting of CDU and the Christian Social Union (CSU) is second with 24.1 percent.
The Greens are third with 14.8 percent, while the Free Democratic Party (FDP) is fourth with 11.5 percent. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is fifth with 10.3 percent.
The number of lawmakers in Germany’s Bundestag will rise from 709 to 735 following the Sunday election: SPD won 206 seats in the German parliament, while the CDU/CSU bloc won 196 seats.
The Greens won 118 seats, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) - 92 seats, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party - 83 seats.
The Left (DIE LiNKE) will be represented by 39 lawmakers, although the party failed to make it past the 5 percent threshold.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:42 GMTBoJo Mulls Scrambling Army to Deliver Fuel Amid Panic Buying Triggered By HGV Driver Shortfall
05:30 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Wins Direct Mandate in Saarlouis District
05:25 GMTNorway's Post-COVID-19 Re-Opening Turns 'Life-Threatening' Amid Drunken Street Fights
05:24 GMTLive Outside Christian Democratic Union HQ After German Elections
04:36 GMTTrump's Georgia Rally: How Could 'Election Fraud' Card Play Out for Republicans in 2022 Midterms?
04:12 GMTNorth Korea's KCNA Labels US 'Most Heinous Human Rights Abuser'
03:00 GMTRome Says G20 Summit on Afghanistan Expected in Coming Weeks
02:51 GMTGermany's Social Democrats Win Election After Gaining 25.7% of Votes, Election Commission Reveals
02:24 GMTMerkel's District in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Falls Into SPD's Hands
02:17 GMTTexas Gov. Abbott Vows to Employ US Border Patrol Agents Whose Jobs Are 'At Risk' by Biden Admin
02:05 GMT'You F'd Up Your Presidency': Graham Reportedly Blasted Trump After He Refused to Concede Election
01:31 GMTRussian Embassy Calls on US Authorities to Ensure That Yaroshenko Gets Medical Assistance
00:57 GMTIAEA Claims Iran Failed to Fully Honor Agreement on Nuclear Monitoring Equipment
00:18 GMTYouTube Head Expects to Continue Work in Russia Despite Disagreements With Authorities
YesterdaySeoul Calls on Pyongyang to Restore Communication Lines Ahead of Possible Talks
YesterdayEuropean Commission Vice President Congratulates SPD With Strong Social Democratic Result
YesterdayAlternative for Germany to Continue Supporting Nord Stream 2 After Election - Co-Chairman
YesterdayMilitants in Aleppo Tried to Force Way From Turkish-Controlled Area - Russian Military
YesterdayGermans See No Use to Vote for CDU Without Merkel at Helm - Afd Politician
YesterdayGerman Conservatives Suffer Catastrophic Defeat in General Election – Senior Official