Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Ashraf Ghani's Twitter Page Posts Message Indicating He Didn't Endorse the Taliban's Rule
08:32 GMT 27.09.2021 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 27.09.2021)
© Sputnik
Exiled Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's Twitter page has posted a message indicating he did not endorse the Taliban's* Rule.
عاجل— Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) September 27, 2021
د ډاکټر محمد اشرف غني د فيسبوک رسمي پاڼه له پرون راهیسي هک شوې ده. د پاڼې د بيا ترلاسه کولو پورې لدغې پاڼې نشر شوي ټوله محتوا د اعتبار وړ نده.
* Taliban is a terror group banned in Russia