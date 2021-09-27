Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Outside Christian Democratic Union HQ After German Elections

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/doctors-in-israel-angry-at-covid-19-patients-who-refused-vaccination-1089436974.html
Doctors in Israel 'Angry' at COVID-19 Patients Who Refused Vaccination
Doctors in Israel 'Angry' at COVID-19 Patients Who Refused Vaccination
A professor at one of Israel's leading hospitals claims the latest COVID panic in the Israeli media has been largely exaggerated. Although the country's... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T06:54+0000
2021-09-27T06:54+0000
middle east
israel
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/14/1082137967_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2ce8ed8b7521cf1411a6b98cedf08e74.jpg
In Israel, where the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, the situation continues to be alarming despite the fact that more than 3 out of 9 million citizens have been vaccinated with their third Pfizer shot.On Sunday nearly 3,000 new coronavirus patients were registered, and although this number is much lower compared to what it was several weeks ago, when Israel saw more than 10,000 patients per day, Israeli experts warn that the situation is still alarming.The reason for this, they say, is the relatively high number of severe cases. The way it stands now, there are nearly 700 such patients across Israel, a large number even compared to the previous waves. 280 of them are in critical condition, with 25 connected to respiratory machines.Lack of Equipment?The problem is that those machines seem to be a commodity in Israel.In recent weeks, Israeli media has been ringing the alarm that the country would soon run out of available ECMO machines, units that provide prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to people whose heart and lungs are not functioning.They have been saying that the hospitals are packed with people, that local doctors need to make a tough choice of who to connect to the ECMO machines and that other essential equipment was running out.No Need to PanicBut Prof Arnon Afek, the acting Director of Sheba Medical Centre in central Israel, says the national healthcare system is prepared for dealing with COVID."Israel has a very good health system," he said referring to the 2015 list released by Bloomberg that ranked the Jewish state sixth in the world in terms of healthcare system efficiency.Since the outbreak of the virus in February 2020, Israel has made sure to boost its supply of medical equipment. It purchased more medical beds, including those intended for intensive care patients.It also increased its number of ECMO machines, with the country now boasting some 80 units, a number that's higher than what many other developed nations have.It has also purchased 16,000 ventilators, forking out more than $300,000 on the deal.Overworked StaffHowever, purchasing pricey equipment did not solve all the problems. Medical teams, who have been working round the clock since the outbreak of the virus, are now saying they’ll collapse if more resources are not allocated to hospitals.In early September, thousands of them protested in front of the Ministry of Health, demanding that the government enrich their depleted financial and human resources.Although Afek admits that Israel is in dire need of more medical staff and positions, he maintains that teams are doing "wonderfully" and that they are coping extremely well, compared to previous waves, when they were collapsing under pressure."70 percent of patients, who are now in critical condition, have never been vaccinated. Of course, we treat all of them, but the anger of my teams is mounting and many find it morally challenging to treat those, who didn't care to get a jab."Afek says he and his team will continue to do their job and continue to exert efforts to convince the anti-vaxxers, whose number in Israel stands at around one million people, that getting vaccinated is the right way forward.But as the number of critical patients continues to rise, and with the government still reluctant to shut down the country, the professor admits that that job is becoming "more and more difficult".
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/14/1082137967_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8734210ce76252f22b723fd38599c31f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel, covid-19

Doctors in Israel 'Angry' at COVID-19 Patients Who Refused Vaccination

06:54 GMT 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / AMIR COHENA medical worker prepares to administer a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a temporary Clalit Healthcare Maintenance Organization (HMO) centre, at a sports hall in Netivot, Israel February 4, 2021
A medical worker prepares to administer a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a temporary Clalit Healthcare Maintenance Organization (HMO) centre, at a sports hall in Netivot, Israel February 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
A professor at one of Israel's leading hospitals claims the latest COVID panic in the Israeli media has been largely exaggerated. Although the country's hospitals do lack some equipment and medical staff, he says the teams are doing well, compared to previous waves of the pandemic.
In Israel, where the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, the situation continues to be alarming despite the fact that more than 3 out of 9 million citizens have been vaccinated with their third Pfizer shot.
On Sunday nearly 3,000 new coronavirus patients were registered, and although this number is much lower compared to what it was several weeks ago, when Israel saw more than 10,000 patients per day, Israeli experts warn that the situation is still alarming.
The reason for this, they say, is the relatively high number of severe cases. The way it stands now, there are nearly 700 such patients across Israel, a large number even compared to the previous waves. 280 of them are in critical condition, with 25 connected to respiratory machines.

Lack of Equipment?

The problem is that those machines seem to be a commodity in Israel.
In recent weeks, Israeli media has been ringing the alarm that the country would soon run out of available ECMO machines, units that provide prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to people whose heart and lungs are not functioning.
They have been saying that the hospitals are packed with people, that local doctors need to make a tough choice of who to connect to the ECMO machines and that other essential equipment was running out.

No Need to Panic

But Prof Arnon Afek, the acting Director of Sheba Medical Centre in central Israel, says the national healthcare system is prepared for dealing with COVID.
"Israel has a very good health system," he said referring to the 2015 list released by Bloomberg that ranked the Jewish state sixth in the world in terms of healthcare system efficiency.
"Of course we have some disadvantages, like, for example, that we do not have enough acute care beds, but we are coping well," he added.
Since the outbreak of the virus in February 2020, Israel has made sure to boost its supply of medical equipment. It purchased more medical beds, including those intended for intensive care patients.
It also increased its number of ECMO machines, with the country now boasting some 80 units, a number that's higher than what many other developed nations have.
It has also purchased 16,000 ventilators, forking out more than $300,000 on the deal.

Overworked Staff

However, purchasing pricey equipment did not solve all the problems. Medical teams, who have been working round the clock since the outbreak of the virus, are now saying they’ll collapse if more resources are not allocated to hospitals.
In early September, thousands of them protested in front of the Ministry of Health, demanding that the government enrich their depleted financial and human resources.
Although Afek admits that Israel is in dire need of more medical staff and positions, he maintains that teams are doing "wonderfully" and that they are coping extremely well, compared to previous waves, when they were collapsing under pressure.
"Now we have a different issue we are coping with," he says.
"70 percent of patients, who are now in critical condition, have never been vaccinated. Of course, we treat all of them, but the anger of my teams is mounting and many find it morally challenging to treat those, who didn't care to get a jab."
Afek says he and his team will continue to do their job and continue to exert efforts to convince the anti-vaxxers, whose number in Israel stands at around one million people, that getting vaccinated is the right way forward.
But as the number of critical patients continues to rise, and with the government still reluctant to shut down the country, the professor admits that that job is becoming "more and more difficult".
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:15 GMTTrans Rights Clash: Conservatives and Labour Can't Decide 'Who Has a Cervix'
07:01 GMTRussia's Security Service Detains Five Neo-Nazis Planning Terror Attack in Bashkiria
06:54 GMTDoctors in Israel 'Angry' at COVID-19 Patients Who Refused Vaccination
06:23 GMTPowerful 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Crete, Greece
05:42 GMTBoJo Mulls Scrambling Army to Deliver Fuel Amid Panic Buying Triggered By HGV Driver Shortfall
05:30 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Wins Direct Mandate in Saarlouis District
05:25 GMTNorway's Post-COVID-19 Re-Opening Turns 'Life-Threatening' Amid Drunken Street Fights
05:24 GMTLive Outside Christian Democratic Union HQ After German Elections
04:36 GMTTrump's Georgia Rally: How Could 'Election Fraud' Card Play Out for Republicans in 2022 Midterms?
04:12 GMTNorth Korea's KCNA Labels US 'Most Heinous Human Rights Abuser'
03:00 GMTRome Says G20 Summit on Afghanistan Expected in Coming Weeks
02:51 GMTGermany's Social Democrats Win Election After Gaining 25.7% of Votes, Election Commission Reveals
02:24 GMTMerkel's District in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Falls Into SPD's Hands
02:17 GMTTexas Gov. Abbott Vows to Employ US Border Patrol Agents Whose Jobs Are 'At Risk' by Biden Admin
02:05 GMT'You F'd Up Your Presidency': Graham Reportedly Blasted Trump After He Refused to Concede Election
01:31 GMTRussian Embassy Calls on US Authorities to Ensure That Yaroshenko Gets Medical Assistance
00:57 GMTIAEA Claims Iran Failed to Fully Honor Agreement on Nuclear Monitoring Equipment
00:18 GMTYouTube Head Expects to Continue Work in Russia Despite Disagreements With Authorities
YesterdaySeoul Calls on Pyongyang to Restore Communication Lines Ahead of Possible Talks
YesterdayEuropean Commission Vice President Congratulates SPD With Strong Social Democratic Result