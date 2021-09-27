COVID Lockdowns Have Led to Giant Rats Emerging From UK Toilets, Expert Says

Huge rats have been invading homes through toilets in Britain, pest experts have revealed.According to the boss of Ace Pest Control, Andrew Dellbridge, rodents in Norwich have become “bigger and braver” after coronavirus lockdowns. UK experts warned the public last year that lockdowns could create the ideal conditions for rate infestations across the country.Social media is now awash with comments about how to tackle the rat invasion. Terry Walker, founder and managing director of TP Pest Control Services, said that due to the amount of rubbish and type of waste people are throwing out, rats are growing bigger and “fatter” than ever.A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council advised pet owners against feeding their cats and dogs outdoors, and told them not to leave food out.
On top of the ongoing fuel crisis, the uncertainty over post-Brexit free trade, and the remnants of the COVID pandemic, an oversized rat infestation is yet another problem for Brits to deal with.
until you get up in the middle of the night and you go to the bathroom still half asleep... 😱
“People that have seen rats near their property should avoid feeding wildlife as this is a food source for rodents too.”