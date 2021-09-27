Registration was successful!
China Curbs 'Not Medically Necessary' Abortions
Last year, only 12 million births were recorded in China, a record-low number according to AFP.
abortions ban
asia & pacific
china
birth rate
Chinese authorities are seeking to decrease the number of a particular kind of abortions in the country.According to AFP, new guidelines released by China's cabinet on Monday call for better standards of women's health, awareness of contraception, and improved sexual health.The media outlet points out that this development comes after a record-low number of babies were born in China last year, with only 12 million births recorded in the country in 2020.In 2016, Beijing eased the so-called “one-child policy” by allowing couples to have two children, while in 2021 this restriction was relaxed further as families were allowed to have up to three children.
abortions ban, asia & pacific, china, birth rate

China Curbs 'Not Medically Necessary' Abortions

17:10 GMT 27.09.2021 (Updated: 17:20 GMT 27.09.2021)
CC0 / Pixabay / Baby
Baby - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
Andrei Dergalin
Last year, only 12 million births were recorded in China, a record-low number according to AFP.
Chinese authorities are seeking to decrease the number of a particular kind of abortions in the country.
According to AFP, new guidelines released by China's cabinet on Monday call for better standards of women's health, awareness of contraception, and improved sexual health.
The regulations advise healthcare professionals to "promote pre-marital medical examinations, pre-pregnancy health check-ups" and "reduce abortions that are not medically necessary."
The media outlet points out that this development comes after a record-low number of babies were born in China last year, with only 12 million births recorded in the country in 2020.
In 2016, Beijing eased the so-called “one-child policy” by allowing couples to have two children, while in 2021 this restriction was relaxed further as families were allowed to have up to three children.
© 2021 Sputnik.
