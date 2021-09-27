CDU/CSU Candidate Laschet Reportedly Ready to Admit Defeat in Bundestag Elections

Earlier, Laschet announced his intention to discuss the formation of a new government, although he admitted that the conservative bloc had shown an unsatisfactory result in the elections.According to Bild, Laschet denies media reports stating that he intends to form a government, pointing to the results of the vote.The conservative CDU/CSU bloc has suffered a historic loss on Sunday, gaining only 24.1% of the vote in the national election. The Social Democrats have secured 25.7% of the votes, according to the election commission. The leader of the Social Democratic Party, Olaf Scholz, announced that he had got a mandate to form a new German government with the Greens and Free Democratic Party (FDP).
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Armin Laschet, the conservative CDU/CSU alliance's candidate for the German chancellorship, is ready to concede defeat in the Bundestag elections, Bild reported on Monday, citing sources.
Earlier, Laschet announced his intention to discuss the formation of a new government, although he admitted that the conservative bloc had shown an unsatisfactory result in the elections.
According to Bild, Laschet denies media reports stating that he intends to form a government, pointing to the results of the vote.
The conservative CDU/CSU bloc has suffered a historic loss on Sunday, gaining only 24.1% of the vote in the national election. The Social Democrats have secured 25.7% of the votes, according to the election commission. The leader of the Social Democratic Party, Olaf Scholz, announced that he had got a mandate to form a new German government with the Greens and Free Democratic Party (FDP).