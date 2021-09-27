'Caesar Entering Rome': Ex-Manchester United Boss Calls Cristiano Ronaldo's Return 'Fantastic'

Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/caesar-entering-rome-ex-manchester-united-boss-calls-cristiano-ronaldos-return-fantastic-1089454266.html
Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo made a triumphant return to his old club Manchester United this summer after a 12-year hiatus during which he played... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
cristiano ronaldo
news
sport
The former Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson, has praised Cristiano Ronaldo's second debut with the club, describing the move as "fantastic". He likened the starring footballer's return to "Caesar entering Rome after victory".Ferguson also praised the speed Ronaldo displayed during the game against Newcastle.Ronaldo returned to the Red Devils this summer, 12 years after leaving the club and joining Real Madrid.
cristiano ronaldo, news, sport

17:18 GMT 27.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / CARLOS COSTAPortugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 European qualifying round group A football match between Portugal and Republic of Ireland at the Algarve stadium in Loule, near Faro, southern Portugal, on September 1, 2021
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 European qualifying round group A football match between Portugal and Republic of Ireland at the Algarve stadium in Loule, near Faro, southern Portugal, on September 1, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / CARLOS COSTA
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo made a triumphant return to his old club Manchester United this summer after a 12-year hiatus during which he played for Real Madrid.
The former Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson, has praised Cristiano Ronaldo's second debut with the club, describing the move as "fantastic".
He likened the starring footballer's return to "Caesar entering Rome after victory".

"You saw on that Saturday [against Newcastle] that it was like Caesar entering Rome after victory. I came, I saw, I conquered [sic]. It was fantastic," Ferguson said in an interview with the club's official podcast.

Ferguson also praised the speed Ronaldo displayed during the game against Newcastle.
"He would attack with unbelievable speed. I think the increasing knowledge of his game - I think he was born with a desire," the former Manchester Utd boss said.
Ronaldo returned to the Red Devils this summer, 12 years after leaving the club and joining Real Madrid.
