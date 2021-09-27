'Caesar Entering Rome': Ex-Manchester United Boss Calls Cristiano Ronaldo's Return 'Fantastic'

The former Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson, has praised Cristiano Ronaldo's second debut with the club, describing the move as "fantastic". He likened the starring footballer's return to "Caesar entering Rome after victory".Ferguson also praised the speed Ronaldo displayed during the game against Newcastle.Ronaldo returned to the Red Devils this summer, 12 years after leaving the club and joining Real Madrid.
"You saw on that Saturday [against Newcastle] that it was like Caesar entering Rome after victory. I came, I saw, I conquered [sic]. It was fantastic," Ferguson said in an interview with the club's official podcast.
"He would attack with unbelievable speed. I think the increasing knowledge of his game - I think he was born with a desire," the former Manchester Utd boss said.
Ronaldo returned to the Red Devils this summer, 12 years after leaving the club and joining Real Madrid.