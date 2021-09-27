Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210927/biden-to-receive-covid-19-booster-shot-live-on-tv-monday-1089455282.html
Biden to Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot Live on TV Monday
Biden to Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot Live on TV Monday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot live on TV at 1 p.m. (17:00 GMT) today, the White House said on Monday. 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T15:49+0000
2021-09-27T15:54+0000
joe biden
us
vaccines
covid-19
"The President will deliver remarks and receive a COVID-19 booster shot in line with the CDC’s [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and FDA’s [Food and Drug Administration] recommendations,” the White House said.On Thursday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices issued its recommendation with regard to booster shots against the novel coronavirus. The Committee recommended the boosters for millions of Americans who are at risk for getting a serious disease due to underlying health conditions but excluded frontline workers from it. The CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, overruled the decision and made the workers at risk, including healthcare workers and teachers, eligible for getting a booster shot.Biden said later that booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans in 80,000 locations across the country.
15:49 GMT 27.09.2021 (Updated: 15:54 GMT 27.09.2021)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot live on TV at 1 p.m. (17:00 GMT) today, the White House said on Monday.
"The President will deliver remarks and receive a COVID-19 booster shot in line with the CDC’s [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and FDA’s [Food and Drug Administration] recommendations,” the White House said.
On Thursday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices issued its recommendation with regard to booster shots against the novel coronavirus.
The Committee recommended the boosters for millions of Americans who are at risk for getting a serious disease due to underlying health conditions but excluded frontline workers from it.
The CDC’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, overruled the decision and made the workers at risk, including healthcare workers and teachers, eligible for getting a booster shot.
Biden said later that booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans in 80,000 locations across the country.
