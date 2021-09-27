https://sputniknews.com/20210927/beijing-blasts-quad-security-dialogue-says-it-causes-disorder-in-asia-pacific-1089440793.html

Beijing Blasts Quad Security Dialogue, Says It Causes 'Discord' in Asia-Pacific

Beijing Blasts Quad Security Dialogue, Says It Causes 'Discord' in Asia-Pacific

The so-called Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, better known as the Quad, is an informal security pact between the United States, Australia, India and Japan... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-27T09:02+0000

2021-09-27T09:02+0000

2021-09-27T10:05+0000

asia & pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/19/1089387639_0:0:3053:1717_1920x0_80_0_0_4d6ca7ff36f0cade26cb6c0790fc6fb6.jpg

China is opposed to the Quad security dialogue because it creates "discord" among countries of the Asia-Pacific region, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson has announced.Speaking to reporters Monday and commenting on the meeting of Quad leaders hosted by US President Joe Biden on Friday, spokesewoman Hua Chunying accused 'some states' of exaggerating the danger supposedly posed by China.At Friday's meeting, Biden told reporters that the Quad represents four "democratic partners who share a world view and have a common vision for the future."Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described that vision as encompassing "a region that we wish to be always free from coercion, where the sovereign rights of all nations are respected and where disputes are settled peacefully and [in] accordance with international law."Chinese media slammed the meeting, with an editorial in the Global Times warning that if the three countries following the US strategy of "containing China" "go too far," they "will become cannon fodder as China will resolutely safeguard its interests."For his part, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that any "closed" and "exclusive clique" of nations targeting other countries in Asia would be "doomed to fail," and stressed that Beijing was interested in "solidarity and cooperation," not conflict, among regional countries.Last week, speaking before the United Nations General Assembly, Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated that China would "never invade or bully others, or seek hegemony," and called for other countries to join China in promoting "win-win cooperation in conducting international relations" instead of "forming small circles" or thinking in terms of "zero-sum games."The Quad is one of over half-a-dozen bilateral and regional alliances formed by the United States to take on and try to hem in China. Earlier this month, Washington's relations with its French allies took a hit after the US, the UK and Australia secretly created yet another security pact known as AUKUS without informing anyone.The status of Taiwan and the South China Sea are two of the major hotspots driving tensions between Beijing on one side and the US and its allies on the other. The People's Republic has repeatedly slammed Washington over its meddling in Taiwanese affairs, and considers the island an integral part of China destined for eventual peaceful reunification. In the South China Sea, China lays claim to wide swathes of the strategic and resource-rich maritime territory, with other countries, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines contesting these claims. The US, which is not a party to the territorial dispute, has nevertheless expressed its support to claimants other than China, and regularly sails warships through the region. Beijing, which established a regional dialogue for settling the territorial disputes in the early 2000s, has asked the US to mind its own business and to keep its fleet out of Chinese waters.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

asia & pacific