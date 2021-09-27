Registration was successful!
International
Israeli PM Bennett Accuses Iran of Seeking to Dominate Mideast 'Under a Nuclear Umbrella'

Australia's New South Wales to Gradually Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Starting October
Australia's New South Wales to Gradually Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Starting October
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The New South Wales (NSW) state of Australia will ease COVID-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated residents starting 11 October, Premier... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
"I can say quite confidently that we envisage 11 October will be the day we will be able to adhere to that roadmap and I just say to everybody across the state, thank you so much for your patience," the premier said at a briefing.According to Berejiklian, 70% of NSW residents will be fully vaccinated by that date.The three-stage plan will see restrictions initially easing for 70%, which will allow fully vaccinated residents to visit bars, restaurants, gyms and hairdressers. At 80%, which will happen "about a fortnight" after October 11, those who are fully vaccinated will be able to "travel freely around New South Wales."The third stage of reopening is planned for 1 December and will, it is hoped, see at least 90% of NSW's adult population fully vaccinated.She said vaccination has been NSW's "absolute weapon in fighting this Delta variant."Over the past week, positive COVID-19 cases in NSW decreased from 8,360 cases to 6,906. The state has been in lockdown since the end of June.
australia, restrictions, covid-19

Australia's New South Wales to Gradually Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Starting October

11:50 GMT 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTT Personnel from the Australian Defence Force and New South Wales Police Force patrol a street in the Bankstown suburb during an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, August 3, 2021
 Personnel from the Australian Defence Force and New South Wales Police Force patrol a street in the Bankstown suburb during an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, August 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTT
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The New South Wales (NSW) state of Australia will ease COVID-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated residents starting 11 October, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday.
"I can say quite confidently that we envisage 11 October will be the day we will be able to adhere to that roadmap and I just say to everybody across the state, thank you so much for your patience," the premier said at a briefing.
According to Berejiklian, 70% of NSW residents will be fully vaccinated by that date.
The three-stage plan will see restrictions initially easing for 70%, which will allow fully vaccinated residents to visit bars, restaurants, gyms and hairdressers. At 80%, which will happen "about a fortnight" after October 11, those who are fully vaccinated will be able to "travel freely around New South Wales."
The third stage of reopening is planned for 1 December and will, it is hoped, see at least 90% of NSW's adult population fully vaccinated.
"On 1 December is when unvaccinated people will be able to participate in particular events," Berejiklian added.
She said vaccination has been NSW's "absolute weapon in fighting this Delta variant."
Over the past week, positive COVID-19 cases in NSW decreased from 8,360 cases to 6,906. The state has been in lockdown since the end of June.
© 2021 Sputnik.
