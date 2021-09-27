Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Fuel Dating Rumours After Being Seen Going Out in Los Angeles
Hollywood megastars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in 2019 after five years of marital bliss. The couple have been involved in a legal battle for the custody of their six children.
Angelina Jolie and Canadian singer/songwriter, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) are fuelling rumours that they are an item as fresh pictures of them leaving a restaurant together after dinner in the coastal city of Santa Monica, Los Angeles, emerged online.
According to The Daily Mail, Jolie and The Weeknd met for dinner on Saturday night and spent more than two hours in a private section of a luxurious Italian restaurant.
The Weeknd with Angelina Jolie last night. pic.twitter.com/t8yjBuQazb— The Weeknd Access (@WeekndAccess) September 26, 2021
Twitter was humming as fans of Jolie and The Weeknd flooded social media with all sorts of reactions, some netizens saying that the A-listers probably met to discuss work possibilities since The Weeknd has now been attached to a forthcoming HBO series, and he is all set to make the move into acting. Many others speculated there's a romantic twist to their frequent hangouts.
Does she call him The?— RayOfHope (@RMarikar) September 27, 2021
This speculation is wild 👀— RONRADIO💭 (@kanyebearhiphop) September 27, 2021
Oh good, probably they have a business dinner, they’re producing or starring together a new series for HBO.— Nimeryahanzeleyes (@Desertbird81) September 27, 2021
Good match. They’re both into the occult.— crazyblaze (@Carol30138092) September 27, 2021
This is not the first time that Jolie and The Weeknd have been spotted together. Speculation about their dating began this summer when the two were seen at a dinner and then attending a concert together in LA.
The Weeknd, Metro Boomin & Angelina Jolie last night in LA. pic.twitter.com/YYxDg1IbO5— The Weeknd World🌅 (@WorldTheWeeknd) July 11, 2021