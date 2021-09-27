https://sputniknews.com/20210927/angelina-jolie-the-weeknd-fuel-dating-rumours-after-being-seen-going-out-in-los-angeles-1089442967.html

Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Fuel Dating Rumours After Being Seen Going Out in Los Angeles

Hollywood megastars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in 2019 after five years of marital bliss. The couple have been involved in a legal battle for the... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International

Angelina Jolie and Canadian singer/songwriter, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) are fuelling rumours that they are an item as fresh pictures of them leaving a restaurant together after dinner in the coastal city of Santa Monica, Los Angeles, emerged online.According to The Daily Mail, Jolie and The Weeknd met for dinner on Saturday night and spent more than two hours in a private section of a luxurious Italian restaurant.Twitter was humming as fans of Jolie and The Weeknd flooded social media with all sorts of reactions, some netizens saying that the A-listers probably met to discuss work possibilities since The Weeknd has now been attached to a forthcoming HBO series, and he is all set to make the move into acting. Many others speculated there's a romantic twist to their frequent hangouts. This is not the first time that Jolie and The Weeknd have been spotted together. Speculation about their dating began this summer when the two were seen at a dinner and then attending a concert together in LA.

