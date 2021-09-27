Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210927/angelina-jolie-the-weeknd-fuel-dating-rumours-after-being-seen-going-out-in-los-angeles-1089442967.html
Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Fuel Dating Rumours After Being Seen Going Out in Los Angeles
Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Fuel Dating Rumours After Being Seen Going Out in Los Angeles
Hollywood megastars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in 2019 after five years of marital bliss. The couple have been involved in a legal battle for the... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-27T11:31+0000
2021-09-27T11:31+0000
angelina jolie
news
society
angelina jolie effect
abel tesfaye (the weeknd)
dating
dating
viral
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/15/1083196878_0:0:1954:1100_1920x0_80_0_0_621a048121b5ed030efa4a48aab653a5.jpg
Angelina Jolie and Canadian singer/songwriter, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) are fuelling rumours that they are an item as fresh pictures of them leaving a restaurant together after dinner in the coastal city of Santa Monica, Los Angeles, emerged online.According to The Daily Mail, Jolie and The Weeknd met for dinner on Saturday night and spent more than two hours in a private section of a luxurious Italian restaurant.Twitter was humming as fans of Jolie and The Weeknd flooded social media with all sorts of reactions, some netizens saying that the A-listers probably met to discuss work possibilities since The Weeknd has now been attached to a forthcoming HBO series, and he is all set to make the move into acting. Many others speculated there's a romantic twist to their frequent hangouts. This is not the first time that Jolie and The Weeknd have been spotted together. Speculation about their dating began this summer when the two were seen at a dinner and then attending a concert together in LA.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/15/1083196878_0:0:1954:1466_1920x0_80_0_0_ee8d671e6ec01df30ac01d9d2bbe2358.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
angelina jolie, news, society, angelina jolie effect, abel tesfaye (the weeknd), dating, dating, viral, india

Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Fuel Dating Rumours After Being Seen Going Out in Los Angeles

11:31 GMT 27.09.2021
© AP Photo / Domenico StinellisActress Angelina Jolie poses during the photo call for the European premiere of the movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, in Rome, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
Actress Angelina Jolie poses during the photo call for the European premiere of the movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, in Rome, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© AP Photo / Domenico Stinellis
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Hollywood megastars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in 2019 after five years of marital bliss. The couple have been involved in a legal battle for the custody of their six children.
Angelina Jolie and Canadian singer/songwriter, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) are fuelling rumours that they are an item as fresh pictures of them leaving a restaurant together after dinner in the coastal city of Santa Monica, Los Angeles, emerged online.
According to The Daily Mail, Jolie and The Weeknd met for dinner on Saturday night and spent more than two hours in a private section of a luxurious Italian restaurant.
Twitter was humming as fans of Jolie and The Weeknd flooded social media with all sorts of reactions, some netizens saying that the A-listers probably met to discuss work possibilities since The Weeknd has now been attached to a forthcoming HBO series, and he is all set to make the move into acting. Many others speculated there's a romantic twist to their frequent hangouts.
This is not the first time that Jolie and The Weeknd have been spotted together. Speculation about their dating began this summer when the two were seen at a dinner and then attending a concert together in LA.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:50 GMTAustralia's New South Wales to Gradually Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Starting October
11:39 GMTEurope's Drivers Don't Want to Go Back to UK & Help It 'Get out of the Sh*t' - Unions Boss
11:37 GMTOver 60% of Germans Want Laschet's Resignation as CDU Leader After Party's Defeat, Poll Shows
11:31 GMTAngelina Jolie, The Weeknd Fuel Dating Rumours After Being Seen Going Out in Los Angeles
11:14 GMTAfghanistan's Banking System Might Collapse 'Any Day Now' Over Lack of Cash, Watchdog Warns
11:03 GMTUS Navy Says Bahrain Has Agreed to Join Its New Drone and AI-Powered Persian Gulf Task Force
10:58 GMTCOVID Lockdowns Have Led to Giant Rats Emerging From UK Toilets, Expert Says
10:58 GMTWATCH 'Egg' Get Thrown at French President Macron
10:48 GMTWho Are the Candidates to Take Over as German Chancellor From Angela Merkel?
10:33 GMTDutch Acting Prime Minister Under Extra Protection Over Attack, Abduction Threat, Reports Say
10:27 GMTThe New Yorker Accused of Platforming Terrorist After Podcast Guest Calls for Civil Disobedience
09:58 GMTStrong EU Will Be Germany's Key Policy Task, SPD's Olaf Scholz Says
09:55 GMTUK Climate Protesters Defy Court Order to Block Highway Around London - Video
09:31 GMTCDU/CSU Candidate Laschet Reportedly Ready to Admit Defeat in Bundestag Elections
09:02 GMTUS Preparing Docs to Sanction India Over S-400 Purchase, Claims BJP Parliamentarian
09:02 GMTIndia: Major Highways Blocked as Protesting Farmers Begin Nationwide Shutdown
09:02 GMTBeijing Blasts Quad Security Dialogue, Says It Causes 'Discord' in Asia-Pacific
08:32 GMTAshraf Ghani's Twitter Page Posts Message Indicating He Didn't Endorse the Taliban's Rule
08:16 GMTBritish Warship Plows Through Taiwan Strait Amid Beijing-Taipei Tensions
08:09 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Meets With Senior Bahrain Officials, UAE