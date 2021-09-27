https://sputniknews.com/20210927/against-established-science-swedish-doctors-pen-open-letter-against-vaccination-of-12-year-olds-1089436285.html

'Against Established Science': Swedish Doctors Pen Open Letter Against Vaccination of 12-Year-Olds

'Against Established Science': Swedish Doctors Pen Open Letter Against Vaccination of 12-Year-Olds

The Swedish group of 24 doctors recalled the past tragedies related to botched vaccinations, which included narcolepsy and deaths, and reminded of the fact... 27.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-27T07:26+0000

2021-09-27T07:26+0000

2021-09-27T07:26+0000

news

europe

sweden

vaccination

scandinavia

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0a/1082850021_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4a8043109a3422b6588d905d6e2265a.jpg

The Swedish Public Health Agency's decision to vaccinate 12-year-olds against COVID-19 is contrary to established science and could lead to drastic health consequences, a group of 24 doctors have claimed in an opinion piece in the medical newspaper Läkartidningen.The doctors called the decision to inoculate “hundreds of thousands of healthy children” against a disease “that in most people only gives mild symptoms or is asymptomatic” “incomprehensible”, emphasising that the risk of children dying from COVID-19, or its complications like multi-inflammatory syndrome, is “virtually non-existent”. The decision to vaccinate was therefore called “unscientific” and “contrary to proven experience”.By 20 September 2021, 76,295 reports on the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines had been received in Sweden, of which 6,017 have so far been judged to be serious, the doctors emphasised, urging the authorities not to repeat the mistakes from historic botched vaccinations.They also pointed out that a recent infection provides immunity that is significantly better and lasts longer than the one obtained from vaccination. As many children already have immunity, and children belonging to risk groups have already been offered vaccines, the vaccination appears to be unnecessary, they argued.Lastly, the emphasised that all COVID-19 vaccines only have conditional approval.“This means that we are in a phase 3 study of a drug trial. Regarding safety data, we only have a limited amount of short-term data and no long-term data for adults. In addition, a new technology is used, the mRNA vaccine, which has never before been approved for use in humans. The vaccines now being used on a large scale may not even be approved in the end,” the doctors suggested. Last week, the Swedish Public Health Agency recommended general vaccination against COVID-19 for children starting from the age of 12. The authority stressed that the decision is based on the assessment that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the disadvantages.Numerous nations across the globe, including France, Italy and Germany, are now in the process of inoculating children against COVID-19.

https://sputniknews.com/20210909/covid-19-here-to-stay-vaccine-driven-herd-immunity-unlikely-say-swedish-professors-1088903527.html

sweden

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

news, europe, sweden, vaccination, scandinavia, covid-19